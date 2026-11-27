Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warns that quantum computing poses greater threats than AI. He urges lenders to adopt quantum-resistant encryption and notes households are stockpiling cash.

The Governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, issued a stark warning on Thursday regarding emerging technologies that threaten global financial stability. Bailey identified quantum computing as a potential threat that may surpass the dangers currently posed by artificial intelligence. The central bank has officially instructed commercial lenders to prepare for these escalating cyber risks by implementing advanced security measures immediately.

Quantum Computing Threatens Encryption Standards

Quantum computing leverages atomic-scale physics to solve complex problems that traditional supercomputers cannot handle. While this technology offers benefits for financial trading, it also enables hackers to break current encryption methods. Bailey explained that this capability allows for harvest now decrypt later attacks where encrypted data is stolen today and unlocked once quantum technology matures. The Bank has therefore directed commercial lenders to transition toward quantum resistant encryption protocols to safeguard sensitive information against these future capabilities.

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Stakeholder Positions on Technological Dangers

Andrew Bailey emphasized that the power of quantum systems will likely exceed the capabilities of frontier artificial intelligence models. He noted that specific AI models like Mythos become obsolete within months, whereas quantum risks represent a longer-term structural challenge. Bailey admitted that many households are currently storing physical cash at home as a contingency against potential digital failures. He stated that this behavior reflects a rational response to the growing instability of digital financial infrastructure.

Market Volatility And AI Financing Strains

The central bank highlighted that massive investments in AI development are creating opaque financial connections across global markets. US technology giants plan to borrow more than $300bn this year to fund data centers and advanced models. This surge in financing increases the likelihood that stress in one sector will rapidly propagate to others. Bailey warned that a significant sell-off in AI assets could potentially impact UK government bonds and increase borrowing costs for the nation.

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Impact Of Open-Weight Models And Cyber Attacks

The Bank of England expressed concern over the rising availability of open-weight AI models, particularly those from China. These models are cheaper to operate and lack the safeguards found in proprietary systems from major US tech firms. Malicious actors can easily access these tools to launch sophisticated cyber attacks against critical financial processes. Recent service disruptions at Google Cloud and Microsoft further demonstrated how reliance on single providers exposes entire industries to simultaneous failures.

Future Procedures And Financial Safeguards

In response to these compounding threats, the Bank of England has integrated these warnings into its latest Financial Stability Report. The report outlines the urgent need for the financial sector to audit its exposure to both quantum decryption and AI-driven cyber threats. Bailey concluded that the interconnected nature of modern markets requires heightened vigilance. Lenders must now prioritize resilience against technological disruptions that could destabilize the broader economy.