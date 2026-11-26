The Bank of England forecasts a typical £100 monthly mortgage increase for 6.5 million households over three years, citing rising debt burdens and global economic instability.

The Bank of England has issued a stark warning that 6.5 million borrowers will face a typical monthly increase of £100 on their mortgage payments as their fixed-rate deals expire over the next three years. This projected increase is double the £50 rise the central bank initially anticipated earlier this year, when it estimated that six million homeowners would be affected by the shift.

Mortgage Payment Increases Breakdown

The detailed figures from the Bank's latest Financial Stability Report reveal that while 3.4 million borrowers will see increases of less than £100 by the end of 2029, a significant portion will endure steeper hikes. Specifically, 2.7 million individuals will experience monthly cost rises between £100 and £500, while 430,000 borrowers are expected to face increases exceeding £500. Those on deals with rates below 3 per cent face an especially sharp adjustment, with a typical monthly rise of nearly £200 expected by the end of next year as their fixed terms conclude.

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Global Conflicts Drive Economic Pressure

These financial stresses are compounded by steep rises in energy bills and fuel prices, which the report attributes in part to the geopolitical turmoil surrounding Donald Trump's Iran war. This conflict has driven up global oil and gas costs, creating a perfect storm for households already grappling with high interest rates. The Bank of England noted that household debt burdens are climbing alongside these cost of living shocks, with the debt-to-income ratio potentially reaching its highest level since the financial crisis by 2029 if the war persists.

AI Risks and Financial Stability

Beyond traditional economic indicators, the Bank sounded alarms regarding the artificial intelligence revolution, citing it as both a driver of growth and a source of systemic risk. The report highlighted that vast sums are being invested in AI financing, with US tech giants expected to borrow over $300bn this year, creating volatile market swings and complex interconnectedness. This opaque financing structure deepens the risk that stress in one sector could rapidly propagate to others, while the rise of open-weight AI models lowers barriers for malicious actors to conduct cyber attacks.

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Impact on Low-Income Households

The squeeze is hitting lower-income families the hardest, with nearly 30 per cent of the population now reporting financial pressure. Many consumers are being forced to cut spending or shop around aggressively to manage their debts, while vulnerable borrower groups are increasingly taking out higher loan-to-income mortgages. The Bank's findings suggest that some households are already struggling to service their debts, prompting calls for greater caution as the economy navigates these converging pressures.

Capital Requirements and Rate Outlook

Simultaneously, the Bank of England announced proposals to ease capital requirements for lenders, a move that could boost lending capacity by £175 billion but may also lead to higher payouts for shareholders. This decision comes as the Bank's rate-setting arm prepares to raise interest rates again just before Christmas, following a hike this month, with financial markets forecasting further increases next year. These combined measures underscore the delicate balance policymakers are attempting to strike between supporting lending and maintaining financial stability amidst rising global uncertainties.