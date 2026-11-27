Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warns that a £1.5bn tax hike by Chancellor John Healey will lead to higher loan interest rates and lower savings yields for UK consumers.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has issued a stark warning that UK consumers are likely to face increased borrowing costs and reduced returns on their savings. This potential financial squeeze comes directly after Chancellor John Healey implemented a significant tax increase on the banking sector, which aims to raise revenue for household support programs.

The central bank chief indicated that financial institutions will likely attempt to pass the full burden of this new fiscal policy onto their customer base. Bailey explained that lenders are expected to adjust their pricing models to protect their profit margins in response to the Chancellor's recent fiscal decisions.

Also read Bank of England Warns of Rate Hikes as Energy Costs Spike

Core Tax Mechanism And Financial Impact

The specific trigger for this market adjustment is a £1.5 billion hit to the banking industry resulting from the recent Budget. Chancellor John Healey doubled the corporation tax surcharge on lenders to six per cent, effective from January. This rate was raised from its previous level, representing a fiscal shift that the government intended to be temporary.

Although the final rate of six per cent was lower than the eight per cent surcharge that had been feared by markets prior to the Budget announcement, it still represents a substantial increase in operational costs for major lenders. The extra revenue generated, totaling £1.5 billion, is earmarked to help fund support for household energy bills amid a broader cost of living crisis.

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Lender Strategies And Profit Protection

Andrew Bailey told The Times that it would not be surprising if banks took immediate action to protect their earnings. He described the UK as a market economy where lenders must make strategic decisions to meet their targets. He stated that it is logical for banks to try passing on the tax burden because they are targeting a specific rate of return.

The governor noted that the success of banks in transferring these costs will depend on various market conditions. Factors such as competition within the industry and overall economic conditions will determine how effectively lenders can shift these expenses. He acknowledged that while banks may start by trying to do this, their ability to fully succeed varies.

Impact On Mortgage Repayments And Households

This development arrives as a significant blow to households already grappling with soaring energy costs and rising interest rates. The Bank of England stated in its latest Financial Stability Report that approximately 6.5 million households are projected to see increases in mortgage repayments over the next three years.

The typical borrower coming off a fixed rate deal in that timeframe will see payments rise by an average of about £100 a month. This figure is around double the amount projected by the Bank in its last report in July. The financial pressure is intensifying for those on lower initial rates, with many facing substantially larger jumps in their monthly obligations.

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Future Economic Outlook And Consumer Reaction

More than one million homeowners are currently on mortgage rates below three per cent and are due to refinance by the end of next year. These individuals are facing an average rise of nearly £200 a month when they remortgage onto an average 5.5 per cent rate. The Bank has also hiked its base rate to four per cent last month to tackle rising inflation in the UK economy.

Policymakers have cautioned that they may need to raise rates further in the coming months if energy prices remain elevated. The Bank cautioned that households facing higher payments may need to reduce discretionary spending or draw down savings as higher energy and other essential costs feed through the economy.

Chancellor Healey had announced the move was temporary and would be in place for 15 months. He stated he was asking a bit more of our banks to support ordinary people. However, Lloyds Banking Group's chief financial officer William Chalmers warned last month that the move was unhelpful to achieving UK economic growth. He urged the Government to ensure it remains temporary to reduce the cost of lending.