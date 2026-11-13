Bank of England Rate Hike Freezes Housing Market

The Bank of England's rate rise to 4 per cent has sharply reduced first-time buyer enquiries by 27 per cent and slowed sales across England. Zoopla data reveals a growing oversupply of homes as sellers adjust to falling demand and increased borrowing costs.

First-time buyers have paused their property searches following the Bank of England's decision to increase the base rate to 4 per cent last week. This monetary policy shift has triggered an immediate cooling in the housing market, with Zoopla reporting a 27 per cent drop in estate agent enquiries from new buyers compared to the same period last year.

The slowdown is not isolated to new entrants. Buyer enquiries are declining across all property categories, from city flats to rural country houses. Consequently, the number of sales being agreed has dropped by 10.5 per cent year-on-year, signaling a broad contraction in market activity that affects sellers and buyers alike.

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Supply Glut Reduces Prices

As fewer transactions are completed, unsold inventory is accumulating rapidly across the United Kingdom. Zoopla data indicates that the total number of homes available for sale has increased by 9 per cent compared to this time last year. This widening gap between supply and demand is creating significant pressure on pricing strategies for homeowners.

The oversupply is most pronounced in the affordable housing sector. Listings for two-bedroom houses have surged by 14 per cent, while properties priced below £200,000 are up 13 per cent. These figures suggest a market flooded with stock, forcing sellers to lower prices to attract the diminishing pool of willing buyers.

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Mortgage Rates Hit Buying Power

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla, identifies first-time buyers as the engine of the housing market, accounting for four in ten sales last year. However, higher mortgage rates have reduced the buying power of all purchasers by an average of 15 per cent since the start of the year. This financial strain has made many potential buyers hesitant to commit.

The Bank of England's recent decision to raise rates has reinforced market expectations of further increases. This uncertainty has caused numerous buyers to pause and wait for clarity. Donnell notes that while there are more homes to choose from, sellers must recognize that realistic pricing is increasingly important in a buyer-friendly environment.

Rics Confirms Pessimistic Outlook

Zoopla's findings align with the latest survey from The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics). Members of Rics, who are surveyors and estate agents, report that housing demand is either falling or stagnant. The survey highlights fewer contacts with agents and a decline in agreed sales, confirming the negative trend observed by Zoopla.

Looking ahead, the outlook from Rics members regarding future property sales is the most pessimistic since July 2023. This consensus suggests that the current downturn is not a temporary blip but a sustained shift in market sentiment driven by high borrowing costs and economic uncertainty.

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Regional Disparities Widen

The impact of higher interest rates varies significantly by region. In southern England, particularly the South East, the gap between supply and sales is the widest. Homes for sale have increased by 12 per cent, while sales agreed have fallen by 16 per cent. This imbalance has pushed house prices down by 0.6 per cent in the region.

The East of England and the South West face similar pressures. In the East, listings are up 17 per cent with sales down 8 per cent, leading to a 0.5 per cent price drop. The South West sees a 12 per cent rise in stock and a 0.4 per cent decline in prices. Tom Bill of Knight Frank attributes this to delayed moves and high deposit requirements.

Conversely, northern England shows resilience. In the North West, annual price growth stands at 3.2 per cent, and the North East sees 2.4 per cent growth. Although sales remain below last year's levels, the impact of higher mortgage rates has a lower cash cost in the north, keeping prices steady despite the national downturn.