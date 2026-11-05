Bank of England Raises Interest Rates to 4 Percent

The Bank of England has increased the base rate to 4 percent. This decision impacts mortgage borrowers and inflation targets amid rising energy costs.

The Bank of England has officially raised its base interest rate to 4 per cent, marking the first increase in more than three years. The Monetary Policy Committee executed this move by a majority vote of eight to one, with one member advocating for a larger 0.5 percentage point hike to 4.25 per cent. This action reverses the previous trajectory where rates remained steady at 3.75 per cent across six consecutive meetings since December 2025.

Reasons Behind Rate Hike Decision

Economists at the central bank shifted their stance due to growing concerns over an inflation spike and potential energy price shocks stemming from the conflict in Iran. Investors are now betting that rates will jump to 4.75 per cent or even 5 per cent by November next year. Higher interest rates encourage households to rein in spending and save cash because they receive better returns on their savings accounts. This theoretical reduction in consumer spending aims to lower inflation, which is defined as increases in the cost of goods and services.

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Inflation rose to 3.5 per cent in the twelve months leading up to September, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics. This figure sits well above the Bank of England's annual inflation rate target of 2 per cent. Although the inflation rate peaked at 11.1 per cent in 2022 and has broadly fallen since then, it has started to creep up again recently. The rate reached a recent low of 2.6 per cent in June this year before climbing due to higher oil, diesel, and petrol prices linked to the Middle East conflict.

Mortgage Impact for Homeowners

A rise in the base rate often leads to an increase in interest rates on fixed mortgages, as banks pass on their own borrowing costs to customers. However, today's base rate rise was widely anticipated, and lenders have already re-priced deals upwards to reflect the change. Consequently, mortgage experts say it is unlikely that this specific increase will cause a substantial rise in current costs. Three major high street lenders cut mortgage rates this week, reversing some of their hikes over the last two months.

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The average five-year fixed rate stands at 5.99 per cent, according to Moneyfacts data. However, homeowners with at least 40 per cent equity in their property can now secure rates close to 5 per cent. David Hollingworth, associate director at L&C Mortgages, notes that the increase in fixed rates has already been severe, with a typical hike of around 1 per cent this year. He adds that these increases came in anticipation of rate rises, so any further increase may have little to no impact on current deals.

Tracker Mortgage Considerations

Those on tracker mortgages will see their rates rise in line with the base rate increase, while those on standard variable rates are also likely to see lenders pass on the rises. Despite the growing anticipation of rate hikes, there has been more interest in tracker mortgage deals recently. They now account for around a quarter of mortgage applications, according to some brokers and lenders. Tracker borrowers feel the base rate rise directly as their mortgage rate is pegged to the Bank of England rate.

A borrower with a £200,000 mortgage on a 25-year term lifting from 4.15 per cent to 4.40 per cent would see payments increase by £28 a month. Nicholas Mendes, mortgage technical manager at broker John Charcol, states that trackers can be cheaper than fixed rates today and often come without early repayment charges. However, he warns that they suit borrowers with room in their budget to absorb higher payments. Those needing to remortgage should speak to a broker or lender to lock in a new rate as soon as possible.