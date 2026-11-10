Bank of England and Federal Reserve officials say December rate hikes are plausible as inflation runs well above 2 per cent targets, adding pressure on borrowers.

Borrowers in the UK and the US face more financial pressure before Christmas after Bank of England deputy governor Clare Lombardelli and Federal Reserve governor Christopher Waller both raised the prospect of a December rate hike. The comments come days after the Bank of England raised its main rate to 4 per cent, a move that is already weighing on millions of home owners.

Ms Lombardelli said a move at the December meeting was 'certainly plausible'. Mr Waller said he backed a hike and was open to an increase of as much as half a percentage point. Both central banks are trying to bring down inflation, which is running well above their 2 per cent targets.

Also read Zero Dark Thirty Leaving Netflix US On December 1

Bank of England Lifts Rates to 4 Per Cent

The Bank of England raised its main rate from 3.75 per cent to 4 per cent at its most recent meeting, its first rate hike in the UK since August 2023. The move ended a period in which the bank had resisted raising rates despite inflation pressures caused by the Iran war.

The bank concluded that elevated energy prices over recent months meant it was time to act. Borrowers now face another rise to 4.25 per cent as soon as next month, according to the policy outlook described by Ms Lombardelli and other officials.

Advertisement

Ms Lombardelli told The Guardian that every meeting is live for the Bank of England. She said financial markets were pricing a December move at about 50/50, but added that she did not yet have enough information to decide.

Officials Weigh Energy Prices and Inflation Data

The December decision will depend on the conflict, energy prices and wider economic data, according to Ms Lombardelli. She said she would not rule out a December move, but stressed that the bank needs to see how all of those factors fit together.

Mr Waller said that if core inflation remains elevated, hiking only 25 basis points would put the credibility of the Federal Reserve at risk. Speaking at a Bank of England conference in London, he said he expected the monthly rate of inflation to improve in October.

Even so, Mr Waller said he was leaning toward supporting a 25 basis point increase in the Fed's policy rate at the December meeting. He warned that if October core CPI inflation was similar to the past two monthly readings, with core CPI around 0.3 per cent or even higher, then a stronger policy move may be needed.

Advertisement

A fall in oil prices to below $90 is likely to ease inflationary pressures if it is sustained, which could reduce the case for tighter policy. Until that happens, both central banks remain focused on energy costs and core price growth.

Impact on Borrowers and Financial Markets

Higher policy rates raise the cost of borrowing for households and businesses, so a December hike would add to costs for people already repaying loans. Home owners on both sides of the Atlantic are the groups most directly exposed to any further increase.

Financial markets were already on edge after last week's midterm elections caused a major tech sell-off. Investors will be watching closely for any sign that central banks are preparing to tighten policy again before the year ends.

US inflation figures released after Mr Waller's remarks could add to the pressure for a Fed hike, which is an increase in the main policy rate in the US. The next key checkpoints are the US inflation data and the December meetings of both the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve.