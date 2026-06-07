Bank of America Chicago 13.1 Race Officially Underway

The 2025 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 race has started with hundreds of runners participating in the start-of-summer race on the city's West Side.

NOTE: A live feed of the 2025 Bank of America Chicago 13.1 will appear in the player above starting at 6:50 a.m. Sunday. The Bank of America Chicago 13.1 is officially underway, with hundreds of runners participating in the start-of- summer race on the city's West Side.

For those who aren't able to watch their favorite runners cross the finish line in person, NBC Chicago has you covered. The stream will begin at 6:50 a.m. with the start of the wheelchair division and will offer a feed of the finish line once the first racers near completion. The finish line camera will continue until 11 a.m.Watch live in the player above or on the NBC Chicago and Telemundo Chicago apps.

The fourth annual Chicago 13.1 is set to weave runners through historic parks and boulevards on Chicago's West Side. The course time limit is three hours and 15 minutes, meaning participants will need to maintain at least a 15-minute mile to complete the race.

"Those who finish outside of the time limit will not be recorded as official finishers and may not receive full on-course support from aid stations and traffic safety personnel," the race website states.





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Bank Of America Chicago 13.1 Chicago 13.1 Running Race Summer Race

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