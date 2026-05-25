A study has found that more babies are born nine months after the May biao holiday than at any other time of year, with many of these births happening just before Christmas. UK fertility rates are at a record low, with England and Wales experiencing a rate of 1.41 children per woman in 2024.

Couples are more likely to conceive around the time of bank holidays and other time off, with the majority being born in September just before Christmas, data reveals.

An analysis of birth statistics suggests this pattern is driven by couples taking time off to spend with each other and having more sex, rather than a lack of desire. UK fertility rate has fallen to record low, sparking concerns over long-term economic implications. Experts say the trend points to increased time and stress as key factors in reduced fertility





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