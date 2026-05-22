Bank Holiday Travel Warning: Delays and Longer Border Checks Expected

With the upcoming half-term break, tourists should be aware of longer border checks when travelling through the Port of Dover. Travelers are encouraged to prepare for the process and cooperate with border officials.

The Port of Dover has informed ferry passengers to prepare for delays, as they anticipate crowds and longer border checks during the bank holiday getaway .

Although France has not yet implemented the new Entry Exit System (EES), border officials in Dover will do part of the finger- and photograph- registration process. The scheme involves people from third-party countries having their biometric data registered to enter the free movement Schengen Area. Motorists are advised to avoid congestion by travelling on designated main routes only. In case of delays, ferry operator will attempt to move passengers to the next available departure





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Port Of Dover Bank Holiday Getaway Longer Border Checks Tourist Traffic Entrance Exit System (EES) Europe Free Movement Schengen Area Schengen Countries Chunnel English Channel Travel Tip Consolidated Travel X Account Road Travel Tips Trains To Be Cancelled In England Buses Replaced By Trains Half-Term Breaks For Schools

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Spanish Holiday Home Dream: Reforming the 90-day Travel Limit for BritonsThe post-Brexit rule has been severely impacting the Spanish economy, particularly the tourism sector. Reports indicate that former tourism ministers Fernando Valdés and Hector Gomez have been vocal in arguing that the rule changes are spliting families and reducing jobs. Spain's loss could lead to radical changes in the UK's relationship with the EU. This could impact holiday homes and the appeal of holidaying in Spain for Britons.

Read more »

Busy Beach Hotspots for the Late May Bank HolidayNew data from Life360 has revealed the busiest beach hotspots across the UK during the late May Bank Holiday weekend. Some spots, like Littlehaven Beach in South Shields, are expected to attract large crowds due to their open stretches of sand and coastal views.

Read more »

The Spanish Holiday Home Dream: Reforming the 90-day Travel Limit for BritonsThe post-Brexit rule has been severely impacting the Spanish economy, particularly the tourism sector. Reports indicate that former tourism ministers Fernando Valdés and Hector Gomez have been vocal in arguing that the rule changes are spliting families and reducing jobs. Spain's loss could lead to radical changes in the UK's relationship with the EU. This could impact holiday homes and the appeal of holidaying in Spain for Britons.

Read more »

Millions of UK drivers to embark on bank holiday getaway trips despite fuel price surgeBritain's drivers are facing congestion on major routes this weekend as millions of people embark on bank holiday getaway trips despite the surge in fuel prices. The RAC estimates 19million leisure trips will take place by car between tomorrow and Monday in the UK, an increase of one million from last year's spring bank holiday.

Read more »