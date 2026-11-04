Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie Join Xbox Game Pass Essential

Microsoft confirms Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie arrive on Xbox Game Pass Essential on November 15, 2026, alongside eight other classics and modern releases.

Xbox Game Pass continues to solidify its position as a premier gaming subscription service by expanding its library with highly acclaimed retro titles. Microsoft has officially confirmed that two legendary Nintendo 64 platformers, Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie, will join Xbox Game Pass Essential on November 15, 2026. This addition brings beloved classics to a broader audience without requiring a premium subscription tier.

Nostalgic Rare Classics Arrive on Service

Microsoft confirmed that Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie will be playable on Xbox consoles and through cloud gaming starting November 15, 2026. These titles are available to download at no additional cost for eligible subscribers of the Essential tier. The move provides access to two of the most celebrated platformers from the Nintendo 64 era.

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Historical Context of Iconic Platformers

Originally released in 1998, Rare's Banjo-Kazooie introduced players to a bear-and-bird duo on an adventure to rescue Banjo's sister, Tooty, from the witch Gruntilda. The game quickly became a defining release for the N64. Its 2000 sequel, Banjo-Tooie, expanded on the original with larger environments and new abilities. Banjo-Kazooie earned a perfect 10/10 score from Nintendo Life, while Banjo-Tooie received similar acclaim from fans.

Additional Titles and Release Schedule

Alongside the Banjo games, eight other classics join Xbox Game Pass Essential on November 15. These titles were previously available only on higher-tier subscriptions. Earlier in November, Microsoft added Vampire Crawlers and Void/Breaker on November 4. Escape Academy 2: Back 2 School and MySims Cozy Bundle arrived on November 5.

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Upcoming Modern Game Additions

Modern releases continue to enrich the November lineup with diverse genres. Warhammer Survivors joined the service on November 10. Thronefall arrived on November 11, followed by John Carpenter's Toxic Commando on November 12. These additions provide a mix of new and classic experiences for subscribers throughout the month.

Subscription Details and Platform Support

The Standard Xbox Game Pass plan allows two accounts to play simultaneously. The Friends & Family plan supports four concurrent accounts. Streaming is supported up to 1440p resolution. The service is compatible with Xbox Series X|S, PC, ROG Xbox Ally, Android, iOS, Samsung & LG TVs, Meta Quest, and Web Browser. Microsoft reports approximately 35 million subscribers across its various gaming services.