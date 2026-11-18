Bangladesh expresses deep concern over Myanmar's Rakhine state ahead of the ICJ genocide judgment. Dhaka calls for coordinated repatriation and accountability for Rohingya refugees.

Bangladesh has voiced profound alarm regarding the worsening humanitarian conditions in Myanmar's Rakhine state as the International Court of Justice prepares to issue its verdict in the historic Rohingya genocide case. The landmark judgment is scheduled to be delivered in The Hague on Thursday, marking a pivotal moment for the long-standing crisis that has displaced over a million people.

ICJ Verdict Triggers Diplomatic Concern

The International Court of Justice is set to announce its decision regarding the case filed by The Gambia against Myanmar in November 2019. This legal proceeding addresses the severe allegations of genocide committed against the Rohingya Muslim minority, an issue that has drawn intense global scrutiny and diplomatic pressure on Naypyidaw to ensure the safety and rights of the persecuted population.

Also read ICJ Myanmar Rohingya Ruling Could Set Precedent for Israel Gaza Genocide Case

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam met with United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar, Kelley Anne Eckels-Currie, in Dhaka on Wednesday to discuss these critical developments. The meeting highlighted the immediate urgency of the impending court decision and its potential implications for regional stability and human rights enforcement in Southeast Asia.

Stakeholder Positions and Human Rights Assessments

During their discussions, State Minister Islam emphasized the deteriorating situation in Rakhine State, where Rohingya individuals continue to face violence and renewed displacement. She underscored the absolute necessity of protecting the remaining Rohingya population still residing in Myanmar, ensuring unhindered humanitarian access, and strictly upholding international law to prevent further atrocities.

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Special Rapporteur Eckels-Currie provided a detailed briefing following her recent visit to Rohingya refugees in the camps of Cox's Bazar. She shared her direct observations with the state minister, highlighting a growing shortfall in humanitarian assistance and the prolonged uncertainty surrounding the search for a durable solution to the crisis that has persisted since 2017.

Dhaka Outlines Roadmap for Repatriation and Justice

State Minister Islam reiterated that the early and sustainable repatriation of Rohingya from Bangladesh to their ancestral homes in Myanmar remains the only viable and durable solution to the crisis. She emphasized the need for a coordinated and actionable roadmap involving all relevant stakeholders to facilitate this process safely and humanely.

The state minister stressed that accountability for serious human rights violations and international crimes is essential to ensuring justice and addressing the root causes of the displacement. She expressed Bangladesh's keen interest in the ICJ judgment, viewing it as a critical component of the broader strategy to achieve lasting peace and resolution for the affected communities.

Impact on Refugees and Future Steps

Bangladesh currently hosts approximately 1.3 million Rohingya in camps along its southeastern coast, most of whom fled a Myanmar military crackdown in August 2017. The deteriorating situation in Rakhine state poses significant challenges to the stability of these camps and the well-being of the refugees who have lived in limbo for nearly a decade.

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Looking ahead, the cooperation between Dhaka and international bodies like the United Nations will be crucial in navigating the post-judgment landscape. The focus remains on implementing the outlined roadmap and ensuring that the ICJ's ruling translates into tangible protections and repatriation opportunities for the Rohingya people.