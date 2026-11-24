Bangladesh exporters are increasingly relying on costly air freight to meet U.S. deadlines following production stoppages in the garment sector, leading to significant order cancellations and financial losses as buyers shift volume elsewhere.

Bangladesh -to-U.S. air tonnage shot up 38 percent year-over-year in mid-November, as exporters scramble to mitigate a buyer exodus amid production disruptions.due to production disruptions. The overall losses are likely to exceed the estimate, according to Bangladesh i publication The Business Standard.

Op-Ed: International Buyers Must Commit to Living Wages for Bangladeshi Garment Workersstatement said.

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“To retain export orders, factories are being forced to resort to costly air shipments, offer substantial discounts and even face direct order cancellations, losses that have not been included in this calculation. ” Buyers have already shifted 59 million pieces of confirmed garment orders to other countries, with a market value of $254 million, during the stretch of Nov. 1-18, the group said. The survey covered 317 factories that suspended production for a period of one to 16 days.

BGMEA president Mahmud Hasan Khan told The Business Standard that 669 garment factories had been affected, with the duration of disruption ranging from one day to as many as 21 days.to the U.S. increased 44 percent year over year. For the week of Nov. 9-15—the next week the company broke out individual figures—the trade lane saw another annual tonnage spike of 38 percent.

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Freight forwarders had already warned that the air cargo option was getting constrained, even before the unrest pushed more volume toward Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. U.K.-based Metro Global said on Nov. 10 that demand for urgent air freight could increase if buyers tried to recover lost time.

“Neither outcome is inevitable,” Metro said. “Much will depend on how quickly normal production and transport operations stabilize, the scale of any shipment backlog and whether further industrial action occurs. ” The company advised buyers to confirm production status, review shipments approaching vessel cut-offs, prioritize critical orders with fixed launch dates that would justify expedited transport and review alternative sailings and potential air freight requirements before urgent intervention becomes necessary.

On Thursday, Flexport said that the worker protests had not canceled flights at Dhaka, which has been operating under strain for roughly 11 months since a fire As of late September, the airport’s import operations had still not returned to normal, with a daily backlog of 400 to 500 metric tons, up from more than 100 metric before the fire took place last October. Aside from the airport’s concerns, Flexport said trucking bottlenecks are the main problem within the country’s supply chain, and a post-unrest export backlog “could squeeze outbound space.

” The middleman between the factories and overseas buyers, the Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association , is also feeling the pressure from the wage unrest. At a press conference in Dhaka on Thursday, association president Md. Abdul Hamid warned that along with the impacts on delivery and costs, uncertainty could weaken Bangladesh’s business competitiveness and reliability in the international market, particularly as competing apparel-producing countries seek to expand their market share.

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The association called for constructive dialogue among the Bangladesh government, workers’ representatives, the BGMEA, the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association and other relevant stakeholders to establish an acceptable wage framework.demanding that the monthly minimum wage rise from 12,500 Bangladeshi taka to 30,000 taka . The protests spread in early November across several Bangladeshi cities including Gazipur, Savar, Ashulia, Mirpur and Narayanganj.on Nov. 1, and factory owners submitted their proposal on Monday after industry leaders told Reuters they were eyeing roughly a 15 percent increase, far short of the workers’ demand.

The wage board was holding talks again on Tuesday, when production was halted at about 481 factories, The Business Standard said. Attempted attacks at major ports like Los Angeles so far have been blocked or contained, but operators warn AI is making the probing faster and harder to stop. Last Thursday, the e-comm giant started showing notifications on its mobile app and website saying the proposed Delivery Protection Act “could add up to $5 per order. ”