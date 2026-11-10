Bangladesh Prosecutor Confirms Sheikh Hasina Must Face Death Sentence Execution

Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam states ousted PM Sheikh Hasina exhausted legal appeals and must face execution for 2024 crimes against humanity.

Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam of Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal has formally declared that former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has exhausted all legal avenues for appeal and is now required to face the execution of her death sentence. The announcement, delivered at a press conference in Dhaka on Tuesday, reaffirms the state's commitment to enforcing the verdict issued for crimes against humanity committed during the political turmoil of 2024.

Legal Finality and Appeal Window

The chief prosecutor clarified that the 30-day window for Hasina to file an appeal against her conviction has long since passed, effectively closing the door on any further judicial recourse within the domestic legal framework. Despite remaining in India after fleeing Bangladesh in 2024, the former leader no longer possesses valid legal mechanisms to delay or overturn the sentencing decision imposed by the tribunal.

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Islam emphasized that the procedural timeline has been strictly observed, noting that any genuine desire to engage with the legal process would have required Hasina to return to the country while the trial was still ongoing. He stated that she must now face the execution of her death sentence, as the legal option to challenge the verdict in a higher court is no longer available to her.

Rejection of Extradition Claims

Addressing recent reports suggesting that a London-based legal chamber had attempted to secure a Bangladeshi passport or travel document for the ousted leader, the prosecutor firmly denied the validity of such efforts. Islam cited the Bangladesh Passport Order of 1973, which explicitly restricts the issuance of passports to individuals who have been convicted of crimes, thereby rendering any such request legally impossible under current statutes.

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The chief prosecutor further questioned whether certain elements within the Awami League party were using Hasina as a trump card to destabilize Bangladesh through diplomatic maneuvers. He stressed that if there is a sincere intent to return, the correct legal pathway involves submitting a written request to the Indian government to seek her return under the existing extradition treaty between the two nations.

2024 Uprising and Criminal Verdict

The death sentence stems from the International Crimes Tribunal's ruling last November, which found Hasina responsible for crimes against humanity related to the violent crackdown during the 2024 uprising that ousted her government. The tribunal in Dhaka determined that her administration played a central role in the suppression of dissent, leading to the severe penalty imposed by the court.

United Nations reports attribute the deaths of at least 1,400 people and thousands of injuries during the uprising to the actions of Hasina's security forces and supporters of her Awami League party. These figures serve as the factual basis for the tribunal's determination of criminal liability, marking a significant legal and historical judgment on the events that reshaped Bangladesh's political landscape.

Implications for Political Stability

The confirmation of the execution order signals the end of any political ambiguity regarding the fate of the former prime minister and solidifies the new government's stance on accountability for past actions. By rejecting alternative legal avenues and denying the possibility of travel document issuance, the prosecution has removed potential diplomatic levers that could have been used to keep Hasina outside the jurisdiction of Bangladeshi law.

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This decisive stance by the International Crimes Tribunal removes the possibility of Hasina using her location in India to indefinitely avoid the consequences of the verdict. The focus now shifts entirely to the enforcement of the sentence, with the legal system asserting that the period for debate or delay has conclusively passed, ensuring that the judicial outcome will be implemented without further interference.