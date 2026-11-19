Bangladesh garment workers demand Tk 30,000 monthly wages amid protests. Global buyers face scrutiny over the disconnect between statutory minimums and true living costs for textile employees.

Garment workers in Bangladesh have intensified protests demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000, which equals approximately $241.15. This target significantly exceeds the current legal floor of Tk 12,500, or $100.48, established in December 2023. The demonstrations peaked in late October, prompting the government to establish a new Minimum Wage Board on November 1 to address the escalating labor unrest. The board has since postponed its scheduled meeting from November 16 to November 23 to allow for further deliberation.

Statutory Minimums Fall Short Of Living Costs

The International Labour Organization defines a living wage as compensation sufficient to provide a decent standard of living for workers and their families, considering local circumstances and normal working hours. In contrast, a minimum wage serves only as a legal floor and does not necessarily reflect the actual needs of a household. Data from the Global Living Wage Coalition indicates that the living wage for Dhaka City in 2025 stands at Tk 30,459, or $244.84 per month. The current legal minimum remains nearly half of this recommended amount, highlighting a substantial gap between statutory requirements and economic reality.

Also read Police in Bangladesh clash with garment workers demanding higher minimum wages

Buyers Face Scrutiny Over Sourcing Practices

International brands purchasing garments from Bangladesh have largely remained silent regarding the labor disputes. Sourcing Journal contacted nearly 30 buyers, receiving only general statements about monitoring developments or supporting collective bargaining. The Clean Clothes Campaign assessed 110 buyers in its 2026 Fashion Checker report, finding that while 32 percent had made living wage commitments, only 4 percent reported tangible progress. Furthermore, just 3 percent of these companies disclosed the actual wages paid at their supplier facilities.

Research by the Clean Clothes Campaign and Public Eye reveals that inflation-adjusted sourcing prices for cotton T-shirts from Bangladesh have fallen by as much as 30 percent over the last two decades. Workers surveyed in these facilities earned 73 percent below the campaign's living wage benchmark. This data challenges the claims of ethical sourcing made by many global retailers, raising questions about whether buyers are responsible for pricing structures that prevent suppliers from paying adequate wages.

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Impact On Labor Conditions And Productivity

Paying substandard wages is intrinsically linked to labor abuses such as forced or child labor, which many brands claim to tolerate zero. The Ethical Trading Initiative notes that without a living wage, workers may be compelled to work excessive overtime, take on multiple jobs, or enter bonded labor. Walk Free cites Oxfam Australia research showing that all 472 Bangladeshi garment workers interviewed earned below a living wage. Conversely, paying living wages improves productivity and retention. A U.K. survey found that 86 percent of accredited living wage employers reported improved reputation, while 76 percent noted better retention among organizations with over 500 staff.

Industry Solutions And Brand Commitments

Some companies are already implementing living wage models in their supply chains. The Dutch chocolate maker Tony Chocolonely pays cocoa farmers a premium recalculated annually, totaling more than 3.7 million euros, or $4 million, in 2024-2025. Practical guidance for brands includes tools like the Road Map to an Asia Floor Wage and Oxfam's recommendations. To align with ethical claims, brands must tie sourcing prices to living wage obligations by ring-fencing labor costs in their payments.

H&M recently committed that its costing tool updates automatically once a new legal wage is set, demonstrating a mechanism for absorbing cost increases. Brands must commit to keeping sourcing from Bangladesh after the new minimum takes effect. While the wage board deliberates, international buyers need to commit to absorbing the cost of wages approaching the living wage benchmark. This approach ensures wage increases are passed through to workers rather than squeezed out of factory margins, addressing the core disconnect between policy statements and purchasing commitments.