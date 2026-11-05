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Bangladesh garment factories close as workers clash with police in pay protests

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Bangladesh garment factories close as workers clash with police in pay protests
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Workers are demanding a minimum monthly wage of $245, up from $100, saying rising living costs and inflation have eroded their purchasing power.

Police personnel and onlookers running away from stones thrown by a group of garment workers protesting over wages in Narayanganj, Bangladesh, on Wednesday.fired tear gas and used stun grenades Wednesday to disperse garment workers protesting for higher wages, police and witnesses said.

Hundreds of factories remained shut after days of protests disrupted the country’s garment industry, which earns about $40 billion a year from exports. Bangladesh has some 2,500 garment factories. Workers are demanding a minimum monthly wage of 30,000 takas , up from 12,500 takas. They say rising living costs and inflation have eroded their purchasing power.

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After days of demonstrations in the capital, Dhaka, violence was reported in several industrial areas on its outskirts. In Fatullah, in Narayanganj district outside Dhaka, dozens of people were injured in clashes between protesters and police officers, according to media reports. Police fired tear gas and used stun grenades. About 100 factories remain shut in Ashulia, in Savar near Dhaka, said Mominul Islam Bhuiyan, superintendent of Ashulia Industrial Police.

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More than 10,000 police officers had been deployed in Dhaka’s Mirpur area, an epicenter of recent protests, to maintain order, said Mahidul Islam, a joint police commissioner. The board’s chairman, Syed Azad Subhani, said workers would receive their first salaries under the new pay scale in January.

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