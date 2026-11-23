Dhaka insists New Delhi must honor extradition treaties for Sheikh Hasina, who faces death penalties in Bangladesh, escalating tensions as her supporters stage nationwide protests.

Bangladesh has formally requested that India extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina under existing bilateral treaties, signaling a firm diplomatic stance as she prepares for a potential return to Dhaka this December. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam explicitly stated that Dhaka expects New Delhi to comply with the legal frameworks governing the transfer of wanted individuals, rather than allowing Hasina to re-enter the country freely.

Extradition Demands and Legal Mechanisms

The core of the current diplomatic friction centers on the legal status of Sheikh Hasina, who remains a convicted figure facing a death sentence in Bangladesh following the 2024 uprising that ousted her from power. Senior government officials have clarified that any attempt by Hasina to physically cross into Bangladesh will result in immediate arrest and subsequent imprisonment. Minister Shama Obaed Islam emphasized that the law must take its course, asserting that she will be taken to jail immediately upon entry.

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Instead of facilitating her entry, the Bangladeshi government is pursuing formal extradition through diplomatic channels. While the Indian Ministry of External Affairs did not provide an immediate comment on recent requests, it previously acknowledged in April that it was examining the extradition plea. The Bangladesh administration insists that India must honor the existing extradition treaty to return Hasina as a convicted individual, thereby avoiding any compromise on national dignity or legal sovereignty.

Political Tensions and Awami League Responses

The standoff has triggered significant unrest, with supporters of the banned Awami League taking to the streets to demand Hasina's safe return. The political party announced a dedicated week of protests and rallies, culminating in a nationwide lockdown scheduled for November 19. These demonstrations have been met with severe countermeasures and have already sparked renewed violence across multiple regions of the country.

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Local media reports indicate that police have recorded dozens of crude bomb blasts and arson attacks targeting vehicles in at least 28 districts over the past ten days. These incidents have resulted in injuries to both police officers and civilians, highlighting the deep polarization within the population. The violence underscores the high stakes involved in the political transition and the strong mobilization capabilities of the Awami League base despite the party's banned status.

Historical Context and Human Cost

The current crisis is rooted in the events of August 2024, when widespread protests demanding Hasina's resignation swept through Bangladesh, forcing her to flee to India. The subsequent unrest was marked by significant loss of life, with the United Nations estimating that as many as 1,400 people were killed during the turmoil. This tragic historical backdrop adds intense emotional and political weight to the current diplomatic negotiations and internal security concerns.

Hasina's current situation in India involves ongoing efforts to secure new identity documents. She has sought a new passport and identity card in anticipation of her planned December return, requests that the Bangladesh government has firmly rejected. The administration views these document applications as attempts to facilitate an unauthorized entry, further justifying their strict legal and diplomatic posture regarding her case.

Future Implications and Diplomatic Relations

The diplomatic relationship between Bangladesh and India remains a critical variable in resolving this standoff. Minister Shama Obaed Islam noted that there have been no official discussions regarding sending a state aircraft to retrieve Hasina, reaffirming that Dhaka seeks balanced ties that respect its sovereign interests. The government maintains that international cooperation must not come at the expense of national self-respect or the rule of law established after the 2024 regime change.

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As December approaches, the international community and neighboring nations will likely watch closely how India responds to the extradition request. The outcome will not only determine the fate of Sheikh Hasina but also set a precedent for how bilateral legal treaties are enforced during periods of intense political transition. The immediate future appears marked by continued street-level agitation and heightened security measures across Bangladesh as the nation navigates this volatile period.