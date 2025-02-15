Bangerter Highway South Lanes Closed Due to Icy Conditions

The south lanes of Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake City were temporarily closed on Saturday morning due to icy conditions caused by a winter storm. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) reopened the lanes around 10:30 a.m. as temperatures began to rise. Officials issued road weather warnings for the state, noting heavy mountain road snow and slick conditions in the urban corridor.

The south lanes of Bangerter Highway , from 4700 South to 6200 South, were closed Saturday morning, according to the Utah Department of Transportation , due to icy conditions. First closed around 8 a.m., the Utah Department of Transportation reopened the road around 10:30 a.m. Officials issued road weather warnings, as a storm moved through the state from Thursday to Saturday, with heavy mountain road snow making travel up the canyons for skiers difficult on President's Day weekend.

Very slick conditions are expected through Saturday morning for portions of I-15 and the urban corridor, according to UDOT, though as the day warms the ice is expected to melt





KSLcom / 🏆 549. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bangerter Highway Icy Conditions Road Closures Utah Department Of Transportation Winter Storm Salt Lake City

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coroner identifies South Bay man killed after car went down embankment on Highway 85Joseph Morse’s Lexus was on the transition ramp where state Highway 85 meets state Highway 17 in Los Gatos when it ended up down an embankment and onto Oka Road on Jan. 8.

Read more »

South of Midnight takes Xbox players to the deep South this AprilDT Video

Read more »

Longwood Dominates South Carolina Upstate in Big South ConferenceLongwood University's men's basketball team secured a decisive victory over South Carolina Upstate on Saturday, showcasing strong offensive performances from its key players. Michael Christmas led the charge with 17 points, while Kyrell Luc and Colby Garland contributed significantly to the team's success.

Read more »

Garry puts up 19 in South Dakota State's 90-71 victory against South DakotaLed by Kalen Garry's 19 points, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits defeated the South Dakota Coyotes 90-71. The Jackrabbits improved to 14-8 with the victory and the Coyotes fell to 12-10.

Read more »

Scout Motors Pushes for Direct Sales in South Carolina, While South Korean Battery Giants Face SlumpScout Motors, backed by Volkswagen, aims to change state laws to allow direct sales of its upcoming EVs, similar to Tesla. Meanwhile, South Korean battery giants LG Energy Solution, SK On, and Samsung SDI are experiencing a decline in earnings due to production cuts by global automakers.

Read more »

Trump orders South Africa aid freeze, will announce refugee resettlement program for white South African farmersPresident Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday formalizing his announcement earlier this week that he’ll freeze assistance to South Africa for a law aiming to address some of the wrongs of…

Read more »