Bang: A B-tier Action Thriller with a Twist

Prime Video's newest action thriller, Bang, is a throwback to old-school shoot 'em ups and classic action perfection. It stars Jack Kesy as a hardened elite hitman who begins to question his path after a near-death experience.

Prime Video’s newest unapologetic B-tier action thriller, Bang , serves as an impeccably executed throwback to old-school shoot 'em ups and classic action perfection. The film stars Jack Kesy as the appropriately named William Bang , a hardened elite hitman who begins to question his path after a near-death experience .

Director Wych Kaosayanda, known for some of his previous works, including but not limited to: One Night in Bangkok and Ballistic, combines a playfully predictable plot with a gritty, anti-hero story that’s perfect for the casual viewer. William Bang is described as ‘Basquiat with a 45’; if that doesn’t summarize the general experience of Bang, it’s not clear what will. At its very best, the film feels satisfying in the way any classic retired-hitman-seeking-justice film would.

At its worst, the low-budget constraints and, unfortunately, predictable plot come to mind, most notably. Interestingly, from Robocop fame, Peter Weller portrays kingpin Morgan Cutter, Bang’s primary antagonist. This action star cameo, plus the hilariously on-the-nose last names of each character, provide the film with a silly yet exciting gusto. For a viewer just looking for a good time and an action-forward, bad-guys-getting-blown-up-style plot, Bang is the perfect flick.

How the Parody-esque Features of ‘Bang’ Make it Absolutely Perfect When one knows and accepts they’re in for a B or arguably even a C-tier watch, one can then see the beauty in the mediocrity. The inciting incident, which sets William Bang’s plot forward, is in itself a perfect example of the nearly unwatchable yet lovable qualities of the film.

Bang is gunned down mercilessly and shot seven times in the chest by an unlikely foe after he unknowingly walked straight into an ambush. And he must then undergo an emergency heart transplant, and the cheap tragedies don’t end there. His new heart was donated by an unfortunate expectant father who died in a car accident while rushing his wife to the hospital, all so classically tear-jerking.

When Bang wakes up, trudging through the dissociative blur, the dead man’s widow says, ‘You got the best part of him. ’ And thus, Bang, with a new zest for life and an ever-so-literal change of heart, decides he wants to leave his life of danger behind. The audience is introduced to the flamboyant pseudo-bond villain, Morgan Cutter, as Bang, in an attempt to distance himself from his life of crime, fakes the deaths of his assigned hits.

Weller’s over-the-top villainous character can most perfectly be summarized in his insistence on having his hitmen wear body cams during their killings. This way, he not only ensures the kill is completed, but he voyeuristically gets to watch them as if he’s an active participant. The crux of the film is found in the push and pull dynamic of Bang’s newly found conscience, and Cutter’s perfectly sadistic impulses and his desire to get back at his former goon.

Thanks to Streaming, ‘Bang’ Is a Winner The age of streaming has given films like this not only a space to live but a place to thrive. Bang was released on streaming on July 11th, 2025, and has quickly become a B-movie fanatic cult classic, spiking in popularity then and remaining in a modest grey area of success since.

Years ago, if a film along the lines of this one came to theaters first, audiences would’ve been, to be quite frank, pissed. However, services like Netflix and Prime Video have revolutionized the watching experience. Now, time doesn’t feel wasted by a mediocre film; it simply falls into the category of a guilty pleasure or late-night watch. In summary, Bang is certainly worth a watch, if not necessarily good.

It would be inappropriate even to call it a ‘so bad it’s good’ watch. This film somehow transcends, or perhaps falls just below that. It is entirely in its own lane, not attempting to achieve anything beyond pure entertainment. Both Kesy’s and Weller’s performances help define the film as such while also remaining genuinely gripping.

While Bang will most certainly not end up on anyone’s Letterboxd top four, it is certainly stream-worthy for viewers who are just looking for a bit of fun





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Bang Action Thriller Shoot 'Em Ups Classic Action Hitman Near-Death Experience Questioning His Path Life Of Danger Change Of Heart Pseudo-Bond Villain Insistence On Having His Hitmen Wear Body Cams Voyeuristically Gets To Watch Them As If He’S Push And Pull Dynamic Conscience Sadistic Impulses Desire To Get Back At His Former Goon Cult Classic Streaming Guilty Pleasure Late-Night Watch Stream-Worthy Bit Of Fun

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