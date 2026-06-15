Banff: Muse Entertainment Expands in Unscripted Series Adaptations

'The Kennedys' miniseries producer has inked a first-look deal with The Walrus for potential documentary projects to be shopped in the Canadian Rockies this week.

to possibly develop and produce timely documentaries and unscripted TV series for global audiences. The development partnership will include investigative journalism and coverage of social issues, culture, politics, science and business byTV's Best Drama Is the NBA Finals “As we continue to expand Muse Entertainment’s unscripted business, we’re focused on building a pipeline of distinctive, high-quality stories with the potential to resonate globally. has earned a reputation for exceptional journalism, and this partnership gives us a unique opportunity to identify compelling stories early and develop them for audiences across film and television,” Jonas Prupas, managing director of unscripted at Muse Entertainment, said in a statement.

The nonfiction space push by Muse, founded in 1998 by Michael Prupas and based in Montreal, follows the production banner hiring former Blue Ant Studios executive Jennifer Harkness as senior vp global development and partnerships, based in Los Angeles.

“Muse has built a world-class reputation for turning great ideas into unforgettable programming. We’re thrilled to partner with them to expand the reach and impact of our journalism,” Carmine Starnino, editor-in-chief of The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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