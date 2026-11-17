BOSTON — The Boston Celtics started cold and fell behind early, but made a late run to take a lead heading into the fourth quarter. Orlando got hot down the str

Nov 16, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. makes the basket against the Boston Celtics in the second half at TD Garden.

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectstarted cold and fell behind early, but made a late run to take a lead heading into the fourth quarter. Orlando got hot down the stretch, though, and pulled away for a 115-105 win.supported the scoring, combining for 15 of Boston’s 17 first-quarter points. Everyone else was cold, though, and Boston went into the second down three.

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They went into the half down nine, in large part because Orlando kept finding Goga Bitadze for lobs and Boston kept committing fouls. Chris Cenac Jr. helped infuse some energy into the building, catching a couple of lobs ason a run that gave them a two-point lead heading into the fourth.

That got erased by an incredible display of shot-making where the Magic shot 75% in the fourth quarter, hit five of their eight three-pointers, and shut the door on Boston, ending the home winning streak. : He not only finished with 24 points on 8-13 shooting, he scored 15 in the fourth, six of them in a game-clinching 8-0 Orlando run. : I’ll get more on him and Tatum later, but he’s having a very Tatum-like effect on this team.

Twenty-one points, eight rebounds and nine assists is a really nice night. Every time I looked up in the fourth quarter, he was driving to his right and making something good happen. Boston needed to: The Magic were 20-25 from the free throw line while Boston was 9-17. An 11-point deficit in a 10-point loss is brutal, but it’s so much worse when eight of those points were just because of missing freebies.

: Seven Magic players scored in double figures, and three scored 20-plus. There were also three 20-plus-point Boston scorers, but only one player in double figures besides them. Orlando’s starters scored 87 points while Boston’s scored 64. That negated Boston’s 41-28 bench scoring advantage.

Derrick White’s tough shooting night stands out like a sore thumb. : We can look at this two ways. Number one, they let too many opportunities to get stops and score slip past them. This offensive rebound is the most egregious.

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“We were both boxing out, we did an amazing job boxing out, and the ball falls right into our lap,” Paul George explained. “I’m thinking he’s gonna get it and he’s thinking I’m gonna get it. Just miscommunication on that part. And that’s all that was.

” They're not going to win many games when that kind of miscommunication is happening. That's just how it goes some nights, though. The other way to look at this is Boston was a lot better in halfcourt sets, scoring 102.2 points per 100 plays versus Orlando’s 98.9 points per 100 plays. And that's WITH all the misses.

If Boston had shot normally, they not only would have scored more in the halfcourt, they would have prevented a bunch of the 20 fast break points scored by a team that never runs. I didn’t think that Boston was going overboard on the threes at any point. I thought the looks they got were pretty good, and they just didn’t fall. Luka Garza was 1-5 from three and all his shots were pretty open.

Same for White and Tatum. : There was a minute there when I thought Hauser was going to shoot Boston to a win. He finished with 12 points, all on 4-6 shooting from three. He was instrumental in the third-quarter run that gave Boston the lead.

: Not only would he have grabbed a couple of rebounds, he would have set better screens and been a more cohesive part of the offense down the stretch. Boston not only failed to get stops in the fourth, they didn’t score efficiently enough to make things tough on Orlando.

: He provided a nice boost of energy for the Celtics, and I think his minutes will generally be viewed as a positive, but he also looked a little sped up and unsure of himself. That is natural, of course, for a teenager getting his first rotation minutes in the NBA. This will be a great learning experience for him.

: “The fair expectation would be more situationally, much like it did with Williams last season, but taking advantage of those situations opens him up to earning more chances down the road. ” I think this was that kind of night for him. Remember, Williams had a few impactful nights himself last season, but he was nowhere near ready for regular minutes. The same applies to Cenac after this game.

“You can obviously feel a difference with his athleticism when he's out there, and he made some big-time plays for us,” Joe Mazzulla said. “Moments like this, as you continue to build trust, we're trusting him more and more each day with his mentality, but I thought he did some good things during the game. ”: The Magic have been the league’s best defensive rebounding team over the last six games, taking in 77.3% of available defensive rebounds.

The Celtics have been the sixth-best offensive rebounding team over this same stretch, so this will be a pretty nice battle. The team that wins the glass might be the team that wins the game. ”: The Magic are shorthanded, and they’ve been trying a bunch of double-big lineups. That will be an interesting experiment to try on the Celtics, who have counters to run at either Goga Bitadze or Nikola Vucevic if they take the floor.

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I wonder how much the Magic will go to it, and if they do, how much the Celtics punish it and force Orlando to switch it up. I can see someone like Vucevic being on the floor for a 10-0 run and never getting another minute. ” Vucevic did not touch the floor. The Magic did not go double-big against the Celtics, which is a very smart move.

They managed to handle the boards and the paint very well without it. : Orlando’s best chance is for Franz Wagner to negate Tatum’s numbers with a monster performance of his own. Wagner comes into the game averaging 24.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game. That's about even with Tatum’s 26.8/6.1/7.3.

With Tatum on the back-to-back and Wagner on a four-game streak of 30-point games, this could come down to which star has the most juice. ”Jayson Tatum: 24 points , 12 rebounds, four assists, five turnovers, -10 That qualifies as negating Tatum to me. Tatum certainly had stretches where it looked like he might backpack the Celtics to a win, but Wagner was too much in the fourth.

He had four assists to close the game and seemed to be collapsing Boston’s defense and forcing overreactions. : I’m not too worried about a home-home back-to-back where the front end was a blowout. The Magic, meanwhile, have handled their business, but it’s been against bad teams.

They will be eager to prove a lot, but this is still a high-turnover team going up against the league’s second-best defense and seventh-best at scoring off opponent turnovers. I expect this to be a typically physical game, but also a wake-up call for the Magic. Boston 105-92. ” Boston did, in fact, score 105.

I did not expect the Magic to score 115, though. They are not the kind of offense that typically does what they did in the fourth quarter, so credit to them for doing so. Boston gave up 40 points in the fourth and lost the clutch minutes going away. I feel like Yogi Berra after writing that last sentence, which is probably not the best thing for a professional writer to feel.

Good night, everyone. John Karalis is a 20-year veteran of Celtics coverage and was nominated for NSMA's Massachusetts Sportswriter of the Year in 2019. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016 and has written two books about the Celtics. John was born and raised in Pawtucket, RI.

He graduated from Shea High School in Pawtucket, where he played football, soccer, baseball, and basketball and was captain of the baseball and basketball teams. John graduated from Emerson College in Boston with a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism and was a member of their Gold Key Honor Society. He was a four-year starter and two-year captain of the Men’s Basketball team, and remains one of the school's top all-time scorers, and Emerson's all-time leading rebounder.

He is also the first Emerson College player to play professional basketball . John started his career in television, producing and creating shows since 1997. He spent nine years at WBZ, launching two different news and lifestyle shows before ascending to Executive Producer and Managing Editor. He then went to New York, where he was a producer and reporter until 2018.

John is one of Boston’s original Celtics bloggers, creating RedsArmy.com in 2006. In 2018, John joined the Celtics beat full-time for MassLive.com and then went to Boston Sports Journal in 2021, where he covered the Celtics for five years. He has hosted the Locked On Celtics podcast since 2016, and it currently ranks as the #1 Boston Celtics podcast on iTunes and Spotify rankings. He is also one of the co-hosts of the Locked on NBA podcast.