Bandits ransack AI shipments in California — as $20M tech appears on China’s black market
Cargo bandits in California are making off with AI tech worth millions and smuggling it into China — where the high-tech loot is banned under US laws, cargo theft security experts revealed.
are making off with AI tech worth millions and smuggling it into China — where the high-tech loot is banned under US laws, cargo theft security experts revealed.
Heists of valuable AI servers are set to push cargo theft in California beyond $356 million this year, up from $277 million last year, officials with the nation’s largest cargo security firm said. Cargo bandits in California are making off with AI tech worth millions and smuggling it into China — where the high-tech loot is banned under US laws, cargo theft security experts revealed.
Thieves made off with a staggering $11.4 million haul of Nvidia computer hardware after a cargo truck carrying the high-value shipment mysteriously vanished in Northern California in just one recent example of a theft with a staggering price tag. Heists of valuable AI servers are set to push cargo theft in California beyond $356 million this year, up from $277 million last year, officials with the nation’s largest cargo security firm said.
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