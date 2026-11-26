'Bandit Queen' sequel from Bobby Bedi and 'Satluj' director Honey Trehan is in final draft and casting, aiming for late 2027 or early 2028.

‘Bandit Queen’ Sequel From Bobby Bedi, ‘Satluj’ Director Honey Trehan Targets Late 2027 or Early 2028 Release, Enters Casting Indie Filmmakers at WAVES Film Bazaar Look to ‘Dangal’ China Playbook, Pop-Up Cinemas and Screening Fees to Find Audiences,” the 1994 drama about Indian outlaw Phoolan Devi, is aiming for a release at the end of 2027 or early 2028, producerCMAs Photo Gallery: See Taylor Swift, Ella Langley, Kacey Musgraves, Lainey Wilson, Stella Lefty and Other Stars on the Carpet and On-StageThe new film picks up where Kapur’s ended, following Devi from her years in prison to her assassination, and a little beyond.

“The film is really about the tumultuous love story of a married man and a prisoner negotiating their lives in this ‘even more dangerous’ landscape through freedom, fame and fortune. But to what end? ” Bedi says. He adds that women’s role in politics is back at the forefront, and that Devi was a soldier for the cause in her day.

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“My first film was about the rape and revenge and fate of a lower caste woman in India’s rural landscape. This film happens to be the story of the political power and ultimate fate of a low caste woman in the urban political landscape. It just happens to be the same woman,” he says. Trehan worked on Bedi’s 2003 production “Maqbool,” directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and the producer says the maturity of his later independent work stood out.