Bandai Namco Filmworks Unveils New Anime Poster and Voice Cast

Bandai Namco Filmworks revealed a new poster and voice cast for its upcoming anime, with Japanese preview screenings set to begin next January.

Bandai Namco Filmworks has revealed a new poster and a new voice cast for its upcoming anime, a new iteration of its long-running franchise that is expected to return next year. The reveal comes as the production prepares for early preview screenings in Japan, which are set to begin next January. The poster offers the first public look at the new visual direction of the series, which Bandai Namco Filmworks has presented as a clear break from earlier television and film releases.

The studio has shared only limited information about the story and setup so far. A more concrete release date has not been announced, and there is no confirmed plan for international streaming at this time. Because the preview screenings are scheduled to start in January, the series could reach audiences sooner in 2027 than many fans may have anticipated.

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Core Production Team and Series Format

Bandai Namco Filmworks confirmed that the new anime will be directed by Kazuya Nomura, working with Sunrise on the production. Mado Nozaki is writing the scripts, while Rolua is handling the character designs. The mechs seen in the series, known as Agarmatha, were designed by Yoshi.

Junbun Lin is overseeing the special effects, and Ichinogi designed the logo for the new anime. Kengo Shigemura is serving as editor, and Taro Iwashiro is composing the music. Together, this group forms the creative team behind the project.

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The series is being produced as a full television anime, a format that sets it apart from some of the other releases in the franchise. The studio described it as the first full TV anime series of the franchise to be released in quite some time.

Main Cast and Story Setting

The main duo of the cast has been revealed as Ivan Shibata, who voices Aspal, and Hibiku Yamamura, who voices Zoe. Bandai Namco Filmworks said that more cast members will be announced at a later date.

The story is set in a distant future in which Emperor Fokasu has ruled over the Roman Empire and has been involved in a long series of wars. Aspal is introduced as a young slave whose path crosses with a young woman, and the two set out on a new journey together.

The franchise has moved away from its earlier focus on Lelouch, according to the available information. Instead, the series centers on the titular power, which passes through later generations of users who put it to their own purposes.

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What Fans Can Expect Next

For fans, the most immediate milestone is the start of preview screenings in Japan in January. Those screenings are expected to provide more insight into the series, although no official dates beyond that have been confirmed.

Fans who follow the franchise will also be watching for further cast announcements, a full release date, and any decision on streaming outside Japan. Bandai Namco Filmworks has not yet said when those details will be shared.

Readers can check the newly released poster for the first look at the characters and visual style. The studio has indicated that additional information will follow as the production moves toward its planned 2027 debut.