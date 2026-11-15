Bandai Namco Confirms Pokemon Legends Z-A Scale World Figures For December 2026

Bandai Namco announces new Pokemon Scale World figures based on Pokemon Legends Z-A, featuring Mega Dragonite and human characters starting in December 2026.

Bandai Namco has officially confirmed the release of new collectible figures based on the upcoming title Pokemon Legends Z-A. The announcement marks a significant addition to the franchise's merchandise lineup as the series approaches its thirtieth anniversary. These entries belong to the well-established Pokemon Scale World series and will feature characters from the game.

Character Details And Release Timeline

The new range includes several human characters from the narrative, specifically Harmony, Urbain, and Lida. Players will also be able to purchase figures of familiar Pokemon such as Mega Starmie and Mega Dragonite. The first of these figures, Mega Dragonite, is scheduled for debut in December 2026. The remaining figures in this specific bundle will follow during the first quarter of the next year.

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Pricing And Bundle Structure Options

Consumers should note that these items are not typically sold individually. Many of the figures are bundled together into larger sets for purchase. The collection includes a Lumiose City bundle which costs approximately four dollars when bought in smaller increments. This pricing structure is standard for the scale figure market and applies to the Japanese store release initially.

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International Availability And Market Expectations

While the initial release dates apply to the Japanese market, previous sets like the Paldea Region Set have reached international storefronts. Fans in the United States can likely expect these figures to appear sometime in the middle of next year. This timeline aligns with the distribution patterns seen in prior similar product drops from the company.

Future Games And Strategic Outlook

Potential future figures might include other characters, but Bandai Namco aims to release them before the tenth generation games arrive. The upcoming titles Winds and Waves are set to debut next year. This timing may make it difficult to release additional figures for characters like Paxton before that launch. The current strategy suggests a quiet period for Christmas merchandise before the next major gaming release.