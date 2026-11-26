Bandai Namco reveals new 1/20 scale figurines for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, including Urbain and Dragonite, available exclusively in Japan starting December 2026.

Bandai Namco has officially announced the expansion of its Pokémon Scale World product line with a dedicated collection of figures based on Pokémon Legends: Z-A. This new assortment features characters and creatures from the highly regarded spin-off title, providing fans with tangible merchandise to celebrate the game's unique aesthetic and cast. The announcement marks a significant milestone for collectors who have been eager to see official representations of the series' distinct visual style.

Product Range And Release Schedule

The Pokémon Scale World range offers 1/20 scale statues and has previously adapted various titles from the main series and other Generations into figurine form. Following this precedent, Bandai Namco confirmed that Pokémon Legends: Z-A characters and Pokémon are joining the lineup to satisfy the growing demand for high-quality collectibles. The rollout is structured to begin in December 2026, ensuring a steady stream of new products over several months rather than a single bulk release.

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The first item in this specific collection is the Mega Dragonite figure, which is scheduled for release in Japan in December for 5,500 yen. This initial launch serves as the precursor to a broader array of characters and creatures that will become available in the coming months. The pricing structure is designed to offer flexibility, allowing collectors to purchase individual pieces or bundled sets at various price points.

Character Collections And Bundle Pricing

Throughout January 2027, a significant portion of the collection will be released, featuring numerous Pokémon and human characters. Fans can purchase individual sets for 4,080 yen or select specific bundles for 680 yen. These bundles group related characters together, such as the three starter Pokémon, Absol and Mega Sableye, Mawile and Pignite, and Zygarde 10% and Espurr. This strategic bundling allows collectors to acquire specific thematic sets at a discounted rate compared to buying individual figures.

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January 2027 also introduces a special set featuring Urbain, Meowstic, and Emboar, priced at 5,800 yen. Urbain is one of the main human characters in Pokémon Legends: Z-A, making his inclusion particularly notable for fans who appreciate the game's narrative depth. The inclusion of both starter Pokémon and iconic enemies like Emboar ensures that the January releases cover a wide spectrum of the game's roster.

The final wave of the Pokémon Scale World collection for this title is scheduled for February 2027. This concluding set includes Lida and Mega Starmie and is also priced at 5,800 yen. By spreading the releases across three months, Bandai Namco ensures that collectors have multiple opportunities to add new pieces to their displays without overwhelming the market with a single massive drop.

Availability And Regional Exclusivity

All figures in this collection are available exclusively via the official Bandai Namco website. While pre-orders are currently open for interested buyers, the products are initially restricted to the Japanese market. This regional exclusivity is a common practice for Pokémon merchandise, though international fans may eventually access these items through secondhand resellers in the future.

These figures serve as a bridge for fans waiting for potential announcements regarding the next major game in the Pokémon Legends series. With the success of both Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Legends: Z-A, there is considerable anticipation for future entries in the spin-off line. The release of high-quality merchandise helps maintain engagement and excitement for the franchise while keeping the core mechanics and aesthetics of these beloved titles visible to the public.