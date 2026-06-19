Bandai Namco Announces Naruto Trading Card Game Release

Bandai Namco's sub‑brand BANDAI CARD GAMES has revealed a new Naruto Card Game, debuting at Gen Con 2026 with a tutorial session, a promotional card gift set and a promise of fresh deck‑building mechanics for fans of the iconic anime.

The trading card world is heating up again as more popular franchises step into the card format. Fans of Pokémon, One Piece and the newest Marvel trading card set have witnessed characters from beloved series come alive on decks, and the momentum is now heading toward another iconic anime portfolio.

BANDAI CARD GAMES - the sub‑brand of Bandai Namco that has already launched the Digimon Card Game, Union Arena, Dragon Ball Super Card Game, One Piece Card Game and the recently unveiled Gundam Card Game - has officially announced a new title that will keep veteran collectors and newcomers alike on their toes. The announcement details a Naruto Card Game, a trading card experience built on the 1999 manga series by Masashi Kishimoto.

The partnership between BANDAI CARD GAMES and the Naruto brand will bring Hidden Leaf characters, jutsu techniques and battlefield strategies into a format that fans can own and play with. In a press release, Kishimoto shared his excitement, saying that he is happy to see the sprawling world of NARUTO expand once again and hopes that the cards will find their way into players' hands and hearts.

At this stage, no official artwork, mechanics or card lists have been released, keeping the excitement alive. To give players a first look, the company will set up a demo and a first‑look session at Gen Con 2026. Attendees will be able to try out a tutorial session, receive a gift set that includes a promotional card titled CP‑001 Chakra Card Gen Con 2026 Ver, and enjoy additional merchandise.

Registrations for the tutorial open on June 21 through the Gen Con website. The event is positioned as a key moment for Naruto fans worldwide and is expected to attract a large crowd, given both the large fanbase of the series and the well‑established reputation of Gen Con as a premier gaming convention.

BANDAI CARD GAMES has built a solid lineup of successful titles, and the newest Naruto Card Game follows a proven business model: it targets players who enjoy tactical deck building, character collectability and genre crossover. The inclusion of Naruto will expand the company's reach into a franchise that has sold more than 500 million manga copies worldwide and has grossed billions across animation, merchandise and video games.

The anticipated successor to popular trading card sets promises to bring fresh deck‑building mechanics, an extensive card pool and a vibrant tournament scene. With the next-gen platform expected to release in 2025, fans can look forward to a regular cycle of booster releases, competitive events and potential collaborations with future anime adaptations.

Both the trading card industry and the broader entertainment landscape are watching closely, as the Naruto Card Game could signal a strong return to the popularity of anime‑based collections. The company's history of partnerships - from the original Power Rangers card set to the latest collaboration with Lucha Libre - shows a knack for blending well‑established properties with innovative card design.

For collectors, the anticipation of rare single cards and boosters offers another entry point into the culturally rich world of Japanese anime adaptations. In addition to the Gen Con showcase, BANDAI CARD GAMES is likely to introduce promotional copy, special art editions and trading card bundles to stimulate early adoption. As the base set drops in the coming months, players will begin constructing their own teams, learning the unique playstyle influenced by the anime's narrative arcs.

The combination of a legendary manga universe, proven card game mechanics and a global event for the first look makes the upcoming Naruto Card Game one of the most exciting additions to the trading card sphere in recent years.





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