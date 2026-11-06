Bandai Namco Announces Hoenn Legendary Figures Amid 2026 Pokémon 30th Anniversary Releases

Bandai Namco confirms new Scale World figures of Groudon, Kyogre, and Rayquaza for 2027 release. Learn about the pre-order details, Pokémon Unite shutdown date, and potential Switch remakes.

Fans celebrating the Pokémon 30th Anniversary in 2026 are receiving a massive influx of merchandise as the franchise builds anticipation for the 2027 release of Pokémon Winds & Waves. The celebration includes an extensive range of new collectibles such as trading card game cards, action figures, plush toys, keychains, and apparel. This wave of goods highlights the enduring popularity of the brand, particularly focusing on the nostalgic appeal of the third generation of games.

Hoenn Legendary Trio Figures Pre-Order Details

Bandai Namco has officially confirmed the upcoming production of three high-quality figures depicting Hoenn region legendaries Groudon, Kyogre, and Rayquaza. These collectibles are part of the Pokémon Scale World line, a series launched in 2021 that aims to recreate beloved game characters in detailed physical forms. The figures are designed to capture the intricate monster designs that made the Hoenn region, known as the third generation, so iconic among players.

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Pre-orders for these new items are currently open exclusively through BigBadToyStore. Potential buyers must note that the pricing varies across the three different figures and requires a non-refundable down payment to secure their order. This exclusive availability means that collectors will need to act quickly through this specific retailer if they wish to add these specific legendaries to their display collections before the general release next year.

Speculation on Nintendo Switch Remakes and Ports

Industry rumors suggest that 2027 may also bring a Nintendo Switch release for Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, following the pattern set by the recent FireRed and LeafGreen ports. Although The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have not provided official confirmation, visual evidence has fueled these expectations. A short clip shared by the official Japanese Pokémon account on X showed gameplay that did not resemble standard emulation, pointing toward a potential native port for the modern console.

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The anticipation for a new entry or remake is further heightened by the upcoming launch of Pokémon Winds & Waves. Fans are eagerly awaiting further announcements regarding the mysterious countdown currently displayed on official platforms, which is set to end on November 30. This date could reveal critical information about the future roadmap for the franchise beyond the current merchandise cycle.

Pokemon Unite Service Termination and Final Updates

In contrast to the new product launches, The Pokémon Company announced that the free-to-play MOBA title Pokémon Unite will permanently end its service on March 23, 2027. This decision marks the conclusion of the popular multiplayer title, which has attracted a significant player base since its inception. The shutdown date provides a clear timeline for the community to conclude their sessions and utilize remaining in-game resources.

Players can participate in a special event and update this month, which offers unique items for collection before the servers close. Additionally, a new Library feature is being implemented to allow users to review historical stats and content. This Library will remain accessible to the public even after the game itself becomes unplayable, ensuring that player achievements and data are preserved for posterity despite the service termination.