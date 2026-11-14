Bandai Namco Announces Elden Ring Raging Wolf Statue for January 2027 Release

Bandai Namco has unveiled the Elden Ring Raging Wolf statue, a 1/6 scale collectible depicting the Tarnished. Priced at $469.99, the premium figure arrives in January 2027, offering fans a high-detail tribute to the acclaimed FromSoftware title.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has confirmed that the Elden Ring Raging Wolf statue will become available to collectors in January 2027. This new premium figurine is part of an expanding wave of merchandise celebrating the massive success of FromSoftware's action role-playing game. The announcement addresses the growing demand for high-quality physical representations of the game's iconic visuals and characters.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Collaboration

FromSoftware created the original Elden Ring, which was published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The partnership between the developer and the publisher ensures that all new merchandise receives strict supervision to maintain quality. GECCO serves as the premium figurine manufacturer responsible for crafting this specific release. The company worked closely with FromSoftware to ensure every detail matches the source material accurately.

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The Elden Ring Raging Wolf statue stands as a testament to the enduring popularity of the franchise. Fans have embraced numerous spin-offs and expanded media releases since the game's debut. This new release adds to the pantheon of collectibles that allow enthusiasts to display their dedication to the world of Elden Ring. The collaboration highlights the commercial strength of the brand beyond digital sales.

Design Details and Tarnished Representation

The statue features the Tarnished wearing the iconic Raging Wolf armor set seen on the game's box art. As a 1/6 scale figure, the collectible measures approximately 12.9 inches in height. It is fully painted to capture the intricate textures of the metal scales and leather straps. The sculpting emphasizes the craftsmanship associated with premium figurines in this market segment.

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The base of the statue is designed to resemble the path leading to Stormveil Castle. This specific location serves as a legendary landmark within the game's lore. The inclusion of such environmental details demonstrates the attention given to the entire composition. Every element, from the armor to the foundation, is engineered to appeal to dedicated observers.

Pricing Strategy and Collector Market

Consumers must spend $469.99 to acquire this particular piece of Elden Ring merchandise. The price point targets fans with significant disposable income who value exclusivity. Premium statues with this level of detail rarely come at lower cost thresholds. The investment reflects the labor and materials required for such intricate manufacturing.

This pricing structure aligns with the expectations of the niche collectible market. Buyers are purchasing a centerpiece for their shelf rather than a mass-produced item. The cost also signals the premium status of the product within the broader merchandise lineup. Collectors should weigh the financial commitment against the rarity and quality of the statue.

Release Timeline and Availability

Pre-orders for the statue are currently open through the official Bandai Namco website. The tentative release date is January 30, 2027, based on the store listing countdown. This timeline provides buyers with a clear expectation for when the product will arrive. Shippers can begin planning for storage and display well in advance.

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Release dates for such collectibles are subject to change due to manufacturing variables. The January 2027 date could be delayed if production challenges arise. Interested buyers should monitor official announcements for any updates to the schedule. The wait until early 2027 allows for final quality checks before distribution.

Context of Upcoming FromSoftware Projects

This merchandise release occurs while fans await the next new game from FromSoftware. The community remains eager for potential projects like a Bloodborne sequel. The constant stream of products maintains engagement between major game launches. The Raging Wolf statue serves as a tangible link to the current era of the franchise.

The availability of new collectibles keeps the Elden Ring brand visible in the marketplace. It complements discussions about future titles and the evolution of the developer's catalog. Collectors find value in owning physical representations of their favorite moments. The statue stands as a milestone in the ongoing lifecycle of the game's cultural impact.