Band of Brothers- The Darkest Truth Revealed in 'Why We Fight' Episode

This episode showcases the unspeakable horrors of the Holocaust, the brutal nature of the war, and the disillusionment of the soldiers on the Western Front.

HBO’s Band of Brothers remains one of television’s most powerful war dramas, but one episode has only become harder to watch with time. Coming off Saving Private Ryan, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg reunited for a deeper, more intentional look at the men who fought across the Western Front during World War II.

But out of all 10 episodes, the toughest to stomach isn’t an hour built around high-stakes battle sequences or personal turmoil. It’s the penultimate chapter, ‘Why We Fight,’ a harrowing episode that confronts the ugliness of war, the horrors of the Holocaust, and the danger of looking away. 'Band of Brothers' 'Why We Fight' Confronts a Horrible Trut





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