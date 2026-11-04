BAND-MAID Releases New Single SPIN for Beyblade Ending Theme

Japanese metal band BAND-MAID unveils the single SPIN on October 28 as the ending theme for the anime series. The track features unique sound design and collaborative vocals.

Japanese heavy metal group BAND-MAID officially released their new single titled "SPIN" on October 28. This release serves as the designated ending theme for the popular anime series featuring spinning top battles. The single comprises three distinct tracks, with the title song standing out as a central piece of the collection.

Creative Process Behind the Song

The production team approached the band in February of this year to create music that appeals to both children and adults. They requested specific sections where audiences could sing together, particularly for younger fans. Lead vocalist Kobato created a chorus section enclosed in parentheses with the lyrics "spin, grin, don't give in." Instrumental members joined in on backing vocals to emphasize this interactive moment.

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Kanami Koike studied footage of actual Beyblade tournament matches to capture the energy of the show. She noted how impressive the mechanical sounds were during collisions. To replicate this effect, she asked Kobato to record specific audio samples during vocal sessions. These recordings included the whooshing noise of tops crashing and the distinct sound of them spinning rapidly.

Band Members Discuss Musical Elements

Bassist MISA aimed to craft a bass line that encourages dancing across all age groups. She incorporated octave playing more frequently than in previous works to change the vibe between sections. Her approach focused on creating melodic parts that feel fun and engaging for listeners of every generation.

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Drummer Akane designed drum phrases to match the dizzying pace implied by the title. The intro and first verse feature rhythms that evoke speed similar to battling tops. In the pre-chorus, she focused on atmosphere to build a thrilling sense of anticipation. The long chorus is split into two halves to maintain a solid backbone while telling a story through the rhythm.

Vocal Collaboration and Recording Details

The recording process featured extensive collaboration among the members for backing vocals. Saiki and Kobato sang the core parts while other members joined in to create a fuller sound. This method reinforced the message that the band wants everyone to sing along. Saiki wrote specific lyrics for Kobato to highlight her unique vocal style.

Kobato recorded additional lead vocals beyond her usual role. She was instructed to deliver the second half of the second chorus with maximum cuteness. Saiki provided these lyrics early so Kobato could prepare her performance carefully. The band utilized their twin vocal dynamic to showcase different aspects of their artistry.

Festival Performances and Reunions

Before releasing the single, the band performed at summer festivals throughout the season. At Summer Sonic, they reunited with the Mexican trio The Warning. This marked the first time some members had seen each other since their 2024 appearance together. All members except MISA attended a dinner gathering after the event.

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The reunion allowed the groups to reconnect professionally and personally. Pau and Alejandra from The Warning watched from the stage side, creating a feeling of shared performance. Seeing The Warning play live in Japan energized BAND-MAID before their own set. The experience highlighted the strong bond between the two musical acts.

Impact on Fans and Future Plans

The single targets a broad demographic by blending heavy metal with accessible melodies. Fans can expect the track to resonate with viewers of the anime and metal enthusiasts alike. The integration of game sounds adds a novel layer to the band's signature style. This approach demonstrates their willingness to experiment within their genre.

The release continues BAND-MAID's steady output of new music alongside touring commitments. Their ability to adapt to different themes while maintaining their identity sets them apart. The success of such collaborations often influences future creative directions for the group. Listeners will likely appreciate the effort put into matching the anime's energetic tone.