Band frontman launches a scathing social media campaign against his CEO landlord after renting mansion for $220K: suit

A rock star launched a vicious online attack against a celebrity chef after renting her $3 million California mansion, according to her lawsuit. Ronnie Radke, the frontman of “Falling in Reve…

A rock star launched a vicious online attack against a celebrity chef after renting her $3 million California mansion, according to her lawsuit. Ronnie Radke, the frontman of “Falling in Reverse,” accused Superhumn CEO Jade Cheng of scamming him out of $220,000 for theIn a series of brutal social media posts, he then branded her a “Thai boy,” claimed she had chlamydia and was a “scam artist escort,” the suit alleged.

Ronnie Radke of Falling In Reverse performs during the BUKU Music + Art Project at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans, in March 2018. Jade Cheng works as a plant-based expert and food scientist, according to her LinkedIn. Cheng is suing Radke for libel, slander and emotional distress following the videos, saying his claims are “fabricated. ”Cheng is suing Radke for libel, slander and emotional distress following the videos, saying his claims are “fabricated.

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” The China-born CEO, whose website says she was on Elle China’s 30 under 30 list and has worked with stars such as Chris Hemsworth, Stella McCartney and Jessie J, entered a lease agreement with the singer in February through her company Superhumn Properties LLC, the filing says. But things turned sour and Radke began posting furious videos this year on YouTube and Facebook, where he has 2.5 million followers.

In one he branded her a “con artist,” alleging “she f***ed me over $220,000” — and went on to say “you’re never getting this house back,” according to the suit. In another Instagram post Radke wrote that Cheng was “a scam artist escort,” and had “chlamydia” the papers say. The musician called Cheng “a con artist” saying “she “f***** me over $220,000,” and “you’re never getting this house back,” according to the suit.

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Other videos alleged that the CEO “has transitioned from a Thai Boy to a woman,” the filing says. Other videos claimed she “has transitioned from a Thai Boy to woman” and claimed “to possess information about her medical or gender history,” the papers say. Other alleged inflammatory videos included statements about serial fraud and theft, with Radke saying he expected to see Cheng in handcuffs and claimed “the feds are coming for you,” according to the suit.

In later videos Radke allegedly threatens Cheng saying “we’re coming for you” and “you’re going to get it,” the papers read. Radke allegedly threatened Cheng saying “we’re coming for you” and “you’re going to get it,” according to the lawsuit. The videos show Radke going through the $3 million Hollywood Hills mansion pointing out trash on the floor and a red solo cup the singer claims is filled with vodka, the suit says.

In another Instagram post Radke wrote that Cheng was “a scam artist escort,” and had “chlamydia,” the papers say.

“Cheng’s defamation claim is focused on four categories of accusation, that Cheng had chlamydia, was a sex worker, a criminal, or that Cheng stole Radke approximately $220,000 payment,” the filing says. Some of the videos viewed by The Post, show Radke going through the $3 million mansion pointing out trash on the floor, dirty mattresses and a red solo cup the singer claims is filled with vodka. He blames Cheng for the debris.

It was unclear how the trash got there or if the executive was responsible. Cheng maintains no fixed residence and travels internationally on business to expand her company’s operations across India, South Africa, Singapore, and Europe, the papers say.

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“Superhumn is the only company in the world to deliver superior plant-based meat that is equal in taste and undercuts meat on price,” Cheng claims on her Linkedin page. Facebook/chefdaphnecheng Falling in Reverse’s YouTube page has 1.5 million subscribers and features dozens of videos for songs like “All my Women” and “God is a Weapon. ”Falling in Reverse’s YouTube page has 1.5 million subscribers and features dozens of videos for songs like “All my Women” and “God is a Weapon.

”Radke was contacted for comment. Ronnie Radke of Falling In Reverse performs during the BUKU Music + Art Project at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans, in March 2018. Jade Cheng works as a plant-based expert and food scientist, according to her LinkedIn. Cheng is suing Radke for libel, slander and emotional distress following the videos, saying his claims are"fabricated.

"The musician called Cheng “a con artist” saying “she “f***** me over $220,000,” and “you’re never getting this house back,” according to the suit. Other videos alleged that the CEO “has transitioned from a Thai Boy to a woman,” the filing says. Radke allegedly threatened Cheng saying “we’re coming for you” and “you’re going to get it," according to the lawsuit.

The videos show Radke going through the $3 million Hollywood Hills mansion pointing out trash on the floor and a red solo cup the singer claims is filled with vodka, the suit says. In another Instagram post Radke wrote that Cheng was “a scam artist escort,” and had “chlamydia,” the papers say. The CEO is seeking an unspecified amount for general and compensatory damages.

Falling in Reverse’s YouTube page has 1.5 million subscribers and features dozens of videos for songs like “All my Women” and “God is a Weapon. ”