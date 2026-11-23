Shop the season’s top trends at a steal.

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something.is the perfect opportunity to fill in the gaps in your closet without paying full price.

For a limited time, the retailer is offering 40% everything—including apparel, shoes, and handbags. Whether you’re looking to stock up on cold-weather staples, give your office-wear rotation an upgrade, or get a head start onFirst on the shopping list? The pieces you’ll wear on repeat all winter long. Banana Republic’s selection of, cozy wool sweaters, and luxurious cashmere, all of which will work overtime as temperatures continue to drop.

Also read Black Friday 2025 to be Quietest Weekend Since 2023 as Shoppers Start Early

Outerwear is another category worth exploring, with everything from reliable herringbone wool coats to buttery leather jackets and statement-making animal-print layers heavily discounted. Add a pair of tailored flannel trousers to the mix, and you’ve got a timeless winter uniform. For those who’ve long relied on Banana Republic as a workwear destination, the sale presents an opportunity to overhaul your 9-to-5 wardrobe. Think wintery suede blazers, dressy wool iterations with contrasting lapels, elegant sweater dresses, and goes-with-everything silk shirts.

Advertisement

There’s plenty to shop for off-duty occasions, too. Dark-wash denim makes a versatile weekend staple, while sequin dresses come party-ready for the holiday calendar. Don’t overlook the accessories, either: With shoes and handbags included in the promotion, now’s the time to scoop up. From cashmere sweaters to oversized scarves, Banana Republic has present options that feel far more expensive than their Black Friday price tags suggest.

Ahead, everything worth adding to cart from the sale.is a New York-based writer and editor with over 15 years in the fashion industry. Previously the Senior Fashion Market Editor at InStyle magazine, she covered all things trend and shopping related. She has also worked in the fashion departments at both Self and Glamour. Her byline has ...