Bambu Lab P2S Review: High Speed and Multi-Color Printing

The Bambu Lab P2S combines CoreXY speed with the AMS 2 Pro for accessible multi-color 3D printing, offering reliable performance and easy setup for hobbyists seeking quality results without technical hassle.

The Bambu Lab P2S has transformed the landscape of consumer 3D printing by delivering a seamless blend of high-speed manufacturing capabilities and effortless usability. After spending over a decade experimenting with various models from competitors like Prusa and Creality, this specific device stands out as the first machine that genuinely made the hobby enjoyable rather than laborious. The primary catalyst for this shift is the printer's intuitive setup process, consistent print reliability, and superior output quality, which have been validated through hundreds of hours of operational use. This combination of factors, paired with an affordable price point, positions the P2S as a leading choice for both novice enthusiasts and experienced makers looking to upgrade their workflow.

Unboxing and Initial Setup Process

Purchasing the Bambu Lab P2S Combo kit for $649 includes the essential AMS 2 Pro multi-material system, allowing users to load four distinct spools of filament in different colors or materials for automatic switching. The entire package arrives in a single box with the AMS 2 Pro securely integrated inside the printer chassis, simplifying logistics and ensuring safe transit. From unboxing to completing the initial calibration, the entire setup procedure takes approximately one hour, requiring minimal technical expertise from the user. The included toolkit and getting-started guide provide clear instructions, while online resources offer additional support for those who prefer digital navigation.

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Physical assembly involves straightforward tasks such as removing screws, cutting zip ties, extracting foam inserts, and connecting tubing and wires between the main unit and the material system. Users must also install the optional external spool holder before powering on the device. Once activated, the five-inch display guides the operator through Wi-Fi connectivity and Bambu Lab account binding. The subsequent calibration routine lasts about forty minutes, after which the printer is ready for immediate operation with pre-loaded models available in its internal storage. This streamlined approach eliminates the frustration often associated with configuring new hardware.

CoreXY Mechanics and Hardware Specifications

The Bambu Lab P2S utilizes a CoreXY motion system, which ensures higher accuracy and faster print speeds compared to traditional bed-slinger designs found in other series. In this configuration, the build plate moves vertically along the Z-axis while the toolhead navigates the X- and Y-axes across the print surface. This mechanical arrangement contrasts with alternatives that move the bed horizontally, resulting in reduced inertia and improved stability during rapid movements. The enclosed housing further enhances print quality by preventing temperature fluctuations that can compromise layer adhesion and dimensional accuracy.

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Measuring 15.4-by-16-by-18.8 inches and weighing just under 33 pounds, the printer requires a stable placement to maintain precision, as movement necessitates recalibration. It comes equipped with a standard 0.4-mm hotend nozzle, suitable for most general-purpose prints, but allows for tool-free swaps to 0.2-mm or 0.6-mm nozzles within thirty seconds. The build plate offers a generous 256-by-256 mm area, accommodating a wide range of model sizes. A 1080p camera located in the front-left corner enables failure detection, livestreaming, and time-lapse recording, storing media internally or on an expandable thumb drive beyond the base 8GB capacity.

Material Compatibility and Functional Limitations

Support for a diverse array of filaments makes the Bambu Lab P2S versatile for various applications, including staples like PLA and PETG, flexible TPU for items like phone cases, and durable ABS for functional tools or shelves. While the enclosed chamber provides sufficient thermal management for most common materials, it lacks a dedicated heated chamber feature found in higher-end models such as the X2D. This absence may impact optimal performance for certain specialized polymers, though it remains negligible for everyday PLA and PETG usage where the existing enclosure proves entirely adequate.

Multi-Color Capabilities and User Experience

The standout feature of the Bambu Lab P2S is its ability to execute complex multi-color prints effortlessly through the integrated AMS 2 Pro system. This capability opens up creative possibilities previously restricted to professional-grade equipment, allowing hobbyists to produce vibrant, detailed objects without manual intervention. The transition between colors occurs automatically, maintaining print integrity and eliminating the tedious process of pausing and swapping filaments manually. This innovation significantly lowers the barrier to entry for intricate designs, making advanced 3D printing accessible to a broader audience.

Users report amazement at the visual quality achieved with multi-material setups, highlighting the printer's role in revitalizing interest in the field. By combining robust mechanical engineering with intelligent software integration, the P2S addresses previous pain points related to complexity and cost. The result is a device that not only performs reliably but also inspires creativity, marking a significant evolution in personal fabrication technology. For those seeking a balance of speed, quality, and ease of use, this model represents a compelling investment in modern manufacturing tools.