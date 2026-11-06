Bam Margera Returns to Australia for Live Tour After Near-Death Seizures and Hospitalization

Former Jackass star Bam Margera lands in Sydney for a spoken-word tour, marking his return to Australia after a severe medical crisis involving seizures and pneumonia.

Former Jackass star Bam Margera, aged 47, has officially landed in Australia on Wednesday to begin a live spoken-word and Q&A tour. This visit marks his first appearance in the country in 13 years, signaling a significant return to public performance after a prolonged period of absence from the stage. The entertainer was spotted arriving at Sydney Airport, projecting a cheerful demeanor despite his recent severe health challenges and critical medical history.

Margera was photographed at the terminal wearing a blue graphic T-shirt and black jeans, carrying a skateboard alongside canvas and Oxford bags. The ex-professional skateboarder showcased his extensive tattoo collection with a short-sleeved top, accessorizing his outfit with silver wings and purple sneakers. He was observed waiting outside the airport for transportation, appearing relaxed as he prepared for the upcoming series of live events that fans have awaited for over a decade.

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Before this tour, Margera disclosed the severity of a medical emergency in December 2022 that nearly ended his life. During an appearance on the Steve-O Wild Ride podcast in January 2023, he explained that he experienced five seizures while battling COVID-19. He stated he was effectively pronounced dead on December 8th, which coincided with Elvis Presley's birthday. The seizures lasted between 10 and 20 minutes each, leading to critical complications during the event.

During his fourth seizure, Margera bit his tongue so severely that it swelled to the point of obstructing his airway. This injury caused him to swallow blood, resulting in pneumonia that required intensive care. He spent 10 days in the ICU at a San Diego hospital on life support, unable to breathe without a tube. He recalled waking up five days after being admitted, confused about the duration of his unconsciousness and unaware of how much time had passed.

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After eight days in intensive care, Margera was released in mid-December 2022. He shared a photo on Instagram expressing gratitude to his supporters, noting he was out of the hospital. His family had previously issued a statement confirming he was negative for COVID and receiving treatment for pneumonia. They assured fans that he was on the road to recovery and requested positive prayers during his discharge from the facility.

This tour represents a major milestone for Margera as he resumes live performances. The combination of spoken-word segments and audience interaction highlights his resilience after the health scare. Fans in Australia are eager to see the former MTV star perform after more than a decade. The event underscores a new chapter for the entertainer, focusing on direct engagement with his audience following a period of significant personal struggle and near-death experience.

Margera detailed the terrifying sequence of events that led to his hospitalization, describing how his body was shutting down during the illness. He noted that he did not realize he had a nasty case of COVID until his condition deteriorated rapidly. The physical toll of the seizures was immense, with the swelling of his tongue creating a life-threatening blockage that medical staff had to manage immediately upon his admission to the emergency room.

The star shared that he woke up in the intensive care unit feeling disoriented, believing he had only been there for a couple of hours. Staff informed him that he had been on life support for nearly a week and had not been breathing on his own. This period of unconsciousness was completely blank for Margera, who later reflected on the fragility of his health and the seriousness of the medical intervention that saved his life.

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His return to public life comes after a period of silence where he focused entirely on recovery. The enthusiasm from his fanbase in Australia suggests that the long wait for his return has only heightened anticipation. Margera has used his platform to share these experiences openly, aiming to connect with fans on a deeper level through his spoken-word format.

The logistical preparations for the tour involved significant effort given his recent medical history. Margera traveled with his skateboard and personal bags, indicating a desire to maintain a connection to his skateboarding roots even as he transitions into this new phase of his career. The presence of his distinctive style, including his tattoos and accessories, serves as a visual reminder of his long-standing identity in the entertainment industry.

Fans and media alike have noted the contrast between his current cheerful arrival and the grave details of his past hospitalization. The juxtaposition of his vibrant public appearance with the serious nature of his near-death experience highlights the dramatic turnaround in his health. This tour is not just a series of performances but a testament to his recovery and willingness to face the public eye once again.

The Australian leg of this tour is expected to draw large crowds of dedicated followers who have supported Margera throughout his career. The spoken-word segments allow him to address his journey, including the health crisis, directly to his audience. This format provides a unique opportunity for engagement that goes beyond traditional performance, fostering a sense of community and shared resilience among attendees.