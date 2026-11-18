Maryland students file civil rights lawsuit against Baltimore County and Omnilert after AI surveillance system mistook a bag of chips for a weapon. October 20, 2025 incident.

Four students from Kenwood High School in Baltimore are filing a civil rights lawsuit following a disturbing incident on October 20, 2025. The legal action arises after an artificial intelligence surveillance system operated by the school district misidentified a bag of Doritos as a firearm. This error triggered a massive police response that resulted in the arrest of sixteen-year-old student Taki Allen. The plaintiffs are seeking accountability from the local school board and the technology provider responsible for the automated threat detection.

AI Surveillance Error Triggers Police Arrest

Taki Allen was waiting outside Kenwood High School after completing football practice on the specified date. While waiting, he consumed a bag of Doritos and subsequently placed the empty wrapper into his pocket. Approximately twenty minutes later, the school's AI detection system generated a warning that prompted a law enforcement response. Police officers arrived at the scene in a convoy of eight marked patrol cars in direct response to the automated alert. Allen reported that officers exited their vehicles with weapons drawn and pointed directly at him while ordering him to the ground. He raised his hands in confusion and attempted to explain the situation before being ordered to his knees and placed under arrest. The entire event was initiated by a technological false positive that confused snack food packaging with a lethal weapon.

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Superintendent Defends System Despite Error

Dr. Myriam Rogers serves as the superintendent of Baltimore County Public Schools and has publicly defended the use of the AI detection technology. Despite the clear misidentification of the chip bag, Rogers maintained her support for the surveillance system employed by the district. The incident highlights a significant disconnect between the school administration's stance on safety technology and the traumatic experience of the student involved. Allen is one of four students involved in the lawsuit, with the other three having already graduated to college. The remaining plaintiff continues his education at Kenwood High School. This group is collectively challenging the legal and ethical implications of the automated policing methods used in their educational environment.

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Legal Action Targets Omnilert and School District

The lawsuit names multiple defendants including Omnilert, the technology company that manufactures the AI gun-detection software. Baltimore County and its police department are also named as responsible parties for the actions taken during the false alarm. Additionally, Baltimore County Public Schools is included in the legal filing as the entity that deployed the controversial technology. The plaintiffs are alleging civil rights violations resulting from the excessive police force and wrongful detention. The legal team argues that the reliance on unverified automated systems created an unreasonable danger to student safety. By targeting both the government entities and the private technology vendor, the lawsuit seeks to establish precedent for AI oversight in public schools.

Future Implications for School Safety Technology

This case raises critical questions about the reliability of artificial intelligence in educational settings. The incident demonstrates how algorithmic errors can lead to severe consequences for students, including criminal charges and psychological trauma. The lawsuit aims to expose the risks associated with delegating security decisions to machines without sufficient human verification protocols. As school districts across the country consider similar technologies, this legal battle will serve as a cautionary example. The outcome may influence how educational institutions evaluate and implement automated surveillance tools. It underscores the need for strict standards and human oversight when deploying AI in environments populated by minors.