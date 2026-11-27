Baltimore Ravens rookies showed mixed results against the Carolina Panthers on November 22, 2026, with Olaivavega Ioane and Josh Cuevas delivering key plays despite a 4-7 record.

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a heartbreaking 35-33 road defeat to the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on November 22, 2026. The loss drops the Ravens to a 4-7 record, placing them at the bottom of the AFC North standings. Every other team in their division currently holds a winning record above .500.

First-round guard Olaivavega Ioane returned to 100 percent of the offensive snaps after missing last week with a shoulder injury. While he executed several strong blocks as a puller and in space, his return was marred by a viral defensive blunder. He was knocked down by Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig on a third-down screen pass to Justice Hill. The incident became an instant viral moment for the rookie, though Baltimore still moved the chains on the drive.

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Second-round linebacker Zion Young saw his defensive workload increase to over 20 snaps, up from 15 in the previous game. His standout moment came during a critical goal-line stand in the third quarter against Chuba Hubbard. Young executed an arm-over swim move to beat the right tackle, helping partner K'Von Wallace limit Hubbard to just a two-yard gain. He earned a team-high grade of 74.4 among defenders, adding 10 special teams snaps for the third straight week.

The team's third-round rookie experienced a statistical dip with only one target, but his impact remained significant. His lone reception was negated in the box score due to a defensive pass interference penalty on third-and-one. That penalty extended the Ravens' first touchdown drive of the first quarter, which culminated in a 52-yard trick-play score on the following play.

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Fourth-round tight end Matt Hibner played a season-high 35 offensive snaps and matched his career best for receptions with two catches for 12 yards. His first reception was an eight-yard gain on a screen pass where Ioane provided crucial blocking. He added a four-yard catch on a shallow route that set up a scoring drive ending in a field goal. Hibner also protected the passer on seven snaps without allowing any pressure.

Fifth-round tight end Josh Cuevas caught one of three targets for eight yards but provided the game's pivotal offensive moment. He pulled from the opposite side of the formation to spring Justice Hill for a 19-yard go-ahead touchdown run in the second quarter. This block directly shifted the momentum of the contest for Baltimore.

Special teams contributions were mixed across the rookie class. Fifth-round cornerback Chandler Rivers played exclusively on special teams for his eighth active appearance. His six snaps were his second-fewest of the season, ranking him fifth among rookies for third-phase usage. Meanwhile, sixth-round specialist Eckley executed a solid bounce-back performance with a 5-3 ratio on field goals and extra points.

Eckley averaged 49.7 yards per punt and pinned Carolina at their own three-yard line on his first kick. That punt set up a Mike Green sack for a safety, which provided the Ravens' first points of the game. The specialist totaled 149 punt yards, offering a bright spot in a losing effort.

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Undrafted free agent linebacker Ethan Burke led all rookies with 30 special teams snaps. He saw his defensive workload rise to 19 snaps after briefly leaving for a concussion evaluation. Burke made a solo tackle of kick returner Anthony Tyus III for a one-yard loss and recorded an assisted tackle in the red zone. However, an unnecessary roughness penalty later in the game helped Carolina score a two-point conversion.

The Ravens' developmental focus on first-year players was evident, with most rookies seeing extended playing time across all phases. The only healthy scratches were fourth-round wide receiver Elijah Sarratt and fifth-round running back Adam Randall. Undrafted free agent Joe Fagnano served as the primary backup while seventh-round defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny remains on the practice squad.

Despite the loss, the performance of the young core offers mixed signals for the franchise's trajectory. The team now faces the reality of being the only AFC North squad with a losing record. Rookie performances will be closely monitored as the Ravens look to rebound in their next matchup.