Marlon Humphrey misses the Carolina Panthers game after calling Baltimore a city that makes criminals, drawing sharp criticism from Mayor Brandon Scott.

Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter has officially deactivated cornerback Marlon Humphrey, resulting in the veteran player missing the upcoming Sunday matchup against the Carolina Panthers. This administrative decision directly follows a series of controversial statements made by Humphrey during a podcast appearance regarding crime rates in his home city. The suspension is strictly limited to this single game, yet it has triggered a rapid public response from civic leaders and the team organization alike.

Team Decision and Immediate Consequences

Minter confirmed that internal discussions with the organizational leadership led to the decision to sideline the ten-year NFL veteran for the duration of this week. Humphrey, who has started every one of the first ten games for Baltimore this season, will not participate in any team practices during the upcoming week. The coach emphasized that the move was necessary to address the fallout from the cornerback's public remarks.

Also read Ravens send Marlon Humphrey home for week, inactive vs Panthers after Baltimore criminals remark

Humphrey Apologizes and Clarifies Intent

Humphrey issued a public apology addressing the specific phrase he used, acknowledging the significant impact his words had on the community. He explained that the original comment was part of a broader discussion about National Bohemian beer and urban dynamics, but he accepted full responsibility for the misinterpretation. As a four-time Pro Bowl selection who has spent his entire career in the area, Humphrey described himself as a deep investor in both the city and various parts of the state.

He stated that he welcomes his son to the community and recognizes the weight of speaking about the places where one lives and works. The apology was direct, with Humphrey expressing genuine remorse for the effect his comments had on Baltimore residents. He noted that he understands how words carry immense power, especially when they touch upon sensitive social issues within a local context.

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Mayor Scott Demands More Than Words

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott responded swiftly and sharply to the situation, posting a statement on social media that rejected the apology as insufficient. Scott highlighted the role of the Ravens as a beacon of light for young Black boys in the city, suggesting that the team holds a special moral responsibility to its community. He argued that a verbal apology does not address the deeper systemic issues or the hurt caused by the public figure's choice of language.

The mayor then turned the lens on Humphrey's own professional background, questioning how the player would feel if prominent Baltimoreans suggested the city had lost its way after producing great defensive backs. Scott extended an invitation for Humphrey to sit down with him and other community members who have successfully re-entered society. This direct engagement proposal aims to foster dialogue rather than simply enforce a punitive measure.

Broader Social and Political Context

The incident has reignited discussions about race, crime, and public representation in Baltimore, a city that has faced scrutiny over safety concerns in recent months. Trump previously posted on Truth Social in August 2025, describing the city as out of control and crime-ridden, and promised to deploy the National Guard if assistance was needed. This historical context has complicated the narrative, with some observers viewing the controversy through a partisan lens rather than a purely local civic one.

Public reaction on social media platforms has been divided, with users debating the validity of both the mayor's stance and Humphrey's original comments. While some supported the mayor's strict position, others argued that the cornerback's criticism of the city was accurate and warranted. The Ravens organization continues to navigate this delicate situation, balancing player discipline with community relations in the weeks ahead.