Baltimore Ravens CB Chidobe Awuzie: What he means to secondary

The Baltimore Ravens are currently scheduled to pay corner Marlon Humphrey four times what veteran Chidobe Awuzie is set to earn in 2026. I can’t fathom why tha

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Chidobe Awuzie runs onto the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | Peter Casey-Imagn Images The Baltimore Ravens are currently scheduled to pay corner Marlon Humphrey four times what veteran Chidobe Awuzie is set to earn in 2026. Awuzie proved to be, perhaps, slumping general manager Eric DeCosta’s only sage signing of the offseason a year ago, coming with far less money and fanfare than the arrival of corner Jaire Alexander, for instance, and providing exponentially more return and quality and impact, let alone value.

Awuzie was, frankly. Baltimore’s top corner a year ago, certainly their best and most consistent at defending the boundary and he could mean even more to the secondary this season in rookie head coach, but proven defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter’s first at the helm.could mean another year where he proves to be among DeCosta’s best moves .

Awuzie's return could mean serious insurance should Humphrey’s roleThe Ravens will be playing far more zone this season than a year ago, but in certain key man match-ups Awuzie will likely get his number called. Potentialare best suited to zone responsibilities, while Awuzie has the experience and pedigree to toggle through both. Nate Wiggins, a former first-round pick, should bounce back from an ugly second half of the season.

Minter plays as much quarters coverage as anyone in the NFL and will also have ample three safety looks, which can help keep Awuzie, 31, with an injury history of his own, on a pitch count. It’s not out of the realm of possibility that the difference in coverage snaps between Awuzie and Humphrey shrinks and it’s going to be quite interesting to see if they slash Humphrey’s $19.25M salary at some point before camp.

Bringing players back for a second deal late in their career hasn’t gone great for DeCosta – Justin Houston, Kyle Van Noy for starters – but there’s reason to believe Awuzie, in the hands of a better staff and with what has to be a more formidable group around him, can pick up where he left off. Jason has covered sports professionally for newspapers, websites and broadcast networks since 1996 and have covered the NFL extensively for The Washington Post, CBS Sports and The NFL Network from 2004-2025.





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