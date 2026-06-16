Baltimore Raven HC Jesse Minter Shares Outlook on Reshaped AFC North

The 2026 offseason has been one of major change and overhaul, not only for the Baltimore Ravens but for all four teams in the AFC North. They were one of three

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Imagesbut for all four teams in the AFC North.

They were one of three franchises that moved on from highly successful and revered head coaches when owner decided to fire long-time and Super Bowl-winning steward John Harbaugh, who quickly landed on his feet with the New York Giants. , who got his start in the NFL as an assistant in Charm City.

He went back to the college ranks, then followed Jim Harbaugh back to the league, where he turned himself into the most sought-after candidate during this past hiring cycle. While Mike Tomlin technically resigned from his post at the helm of their archrival Pittsburgh Steelers, it was essentially a mutual parting of ways after another embarrassing early exit from the playoffs without notching a win for the fifth trip in a row.

The Rooney family and general manager Omar Khan decided to go with a more seasoned option to replace Tomlin by hiring Mike McCarthy, the man who beat him in Super Bowl 45 back in 2010 with the Green Bay Packers. After a one-year hiatus from coaching, the Steel City native will be trying to lead his hometown team and the reigning division champions back to being viewed as a legit title contender after miring in proverbial .500 mediocrity for the past decade.

The Cleveland Browns moved on from two-time AP Coach of the Year recipient, Kevin Stefanski, after six seasons and two playoff trips, more than any head coach has done for that franchise since the 1980s, back when former Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome was still an active player for the team. They hired another familiar face in Baltimore with former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken, who was not retained following Harbaugh's firing.

He inherits an intriguing young roster that just lost it's best player and stalwart leader and has a massive enigma at the most important position; quarterback. Despite all the new faces in new places, the Ravens and Minter still have "tons of respect for the division," and it's new-look teams, which still includes the Cincinnati Bengals, who surprisingly retained Zac Taylor at head coach after missing the playoffs for the third year in a row.

"It's a transition year for the division, I would say," Minter said. "Even Cincinnati — I have tons of respect for Zac Taylor and how he's run that place. played against them a couple of years ago. Joe Burrow, one of the best guys in the league — obviously a lot of their players. They've revamped the defense.

Mike McCarthy's track record speaks for itself, and then obviously Todd Monken — his track record speaks for itself.

" With last year being a rare anomaly, the AFC North is regularly one of the rugged and most competitive divisions in the league the produces two and sometimes even three playoff teams. The Ravens know that getting back on top after finishing second in 2025 is "going to be a grind," but they are focused on controlling what they can control, which is being the best they can be when they're best is required.

"We're more worried about us," Minter said. "I think you always keep an eye on what other people are doing, but at the end of the day, it's going to come down to us — how we operate, how we prepare, how we go about our business each week — and then as each opponent shows up, putting our best foot forward.

"Sep 29, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike along the sidelines during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images Unlike last year, when they lost former starting safety Ar'Darius Washington to a torn Achilles tendon while conditioning in the spring, the Ravens made it through the offseason program without any players suffering any major injury.

While other head coaches this offseason haven't had any trouble and have gotten into some hot water for divulging medical information on their players, Ravens fans won't have to worry about that kind of drama coming out of Baltimore because Minter doesn't plan on violating any HIPAA laws during his tenure as head coach.

"I think, honestly in-season, the injury report sort of takes care of knowing a lot about what's going on with guys," Minter said. "I try to have respect with the players and talk to them about things, so we'll try to keep a lot of that between us when we can. But again, right now, we fully expect everybody on the roster — and working through the Nnamdi situation — to be ready when we start camp.

" In addition to Madubuike, other injured Ravens players who are trending toward being ready to roll for the start of training camp include inside linebacker Teddye Buchanan , Bihlal Kone and outside linebacker Adisa Isaac . Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsJosh is a writer for Baltimore Ravens On SI focusing primarily on original content and reporting. He provides analysis, breakdowns, profiles, and reports on important news and transactions from and about the Ravens.

His professional resume as a sports reporter includes covering local events, teams, and athletes in his hometown of Anchorage, Alaska for Anchorage Daily News. His coverage on the Ravens and other NFL teams has been featured on Heavy.com/sports, Maryland Sports Blog and most recently Baltimore Beatdown from 2021 until 2025.





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