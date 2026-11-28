Mike Elias targets left-handed starters like Ryan Weathers and Reid Detmers to counter Shota Imanaga's vulnerability in the AL East.

President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias is actively seeking to acquire a left-handed starting pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles. This strategic move aims to address specific weaknesses in the current rotation as the team prepares for the upcoming American League East season. The front office recognizes that relying solely on right-handed arms is insufficient for long-term success in a division known for its offensive power.

Addressing Rotation Weaknesses

The primary catalyst for this pursuit is the performance profile of current starter Shota Imanaga. At age 36, Imanaga has exhibited high flyball rates and a notable susceptibility to home runs. These tendencies pose a significant threat in the AL East, where hitters are adept at capitalizing on elevated pitches. Elias, assisted by General Manager Jared Banner, is evaluating how these factors might impact the team's overall stability. The front office anticipates that flyball-heavy pitchers will struggle against the power-hitting lineup they face frequently.

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Reports indicate that Elias is specifically looking to trade existing infielders to secure a southpaw arm. The organization has already analyzed the potential return for these players, suggesting a clear plan to restructure the roster. By shedding infield talent, the Orioles hope to free up resources and gain leverage in negotiations with teams holding left-handed starters. This approach reflects a targeted effort to correct a structural imbalance in the pitching staff.

Trade Targets and Market Opportunities

Ryan Weathers emerges as a compelling candidate for the Orioles. Weathers demonstrated substantial promise during his tenure with the Miami Marlins before health issues interrupted his progress. He delivered a solid season for the New York Yankees last year, proving his capability at the major league level. However, the Yankees are deeply stacked with pitching talent and require roster adjustments to maintain balance between lefty and righty options. This situation creates a natural alignment for a potential trade.

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Weathers possesses a durable track record, having logged 137 innings last season after years of limited playtime. He commands a five-pitch mix that offers significant upside if optimized correctly. Analysts suggest that refining his pitch selection, particularly by reducing reliance on his four-seamer, could lower his expected ERA. Moving to Camden Yards might also benefit his performance by mitigating exposure to the park's unique dimensions. His contract provides two years of control, offering stability for the Orioles.

Reid Detmers presents another viable option for Baltimore. The Los Angeles Angels are currently in a rebuild phase, making them open to acquiring prospects. Detmers has shown improvement in recent seasons, utilizing a potent slider and curveball to generate strikeouts. His metrics place him in the 87th percentile for strikeout rate and the 83rd percentile for walk rate, indicating high command. Although he threw 185 innings last season, his underlying data suggests he remains a valuable asset for a contender.

Competing Interests and Rival Dynamics

The Tampa Bay Rays remain a key focal point in the market. Pitchers like Shane McClanahan have historically performed well against Baltimore at Camden Yards. Elias has a established history of trading with the Rays, who excel at developing talent and extracting value from prospects. This dynamic creates a complex negotiation environment where Tampa Bay is likely to demand a premium. The Orioles must weigh the cost of acquiring such a player against the immediate benefits to their rotation.

Meanwhile, other teams are monitoring the market with different priorities. The Arizona Diamondbacks are linked to second baseman Ketel Marte, but this focus does not preclude them from selling a pitcher. Teams like the Texas Rangers have players such as MacKenzie Gore available, though concerns remain about his performance in high-pressure situations. Gore's recent struggles and inability to throw strikes consistently make him a risky addition for a team chasing a division title. The AL East has historically not been accommodating to pitchers with his profile.

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Strategic Implementation and Future Outlook

The Orioles are prioritizing long-term stability over short-term fixes. Acquiring a left-handed starter who can withstand the rigors of the AL East schedule is essential. The front office believes that adding depth with a versatile pitcher like Weathers or Detmers will provide the necessary balance. These players offer controlled contracts and the potential for further development under the guidance of the Orioles' coaching staff.

Looking ahead, the team will continue to assess its roster needs as the season progresses. The decision to trade infielders will likely depend on the value received in return and the availability of suitable pitching prospects. Elias and Banner are expected to remain active in the market, ensuring that the club remains competitive. The ultimate goal is to build a rotation that can consistently succeed against the league's most dangerous offenses. This strategy underscores the organization's commitment to sustained excellence in Baltimore.