Baltimore Orioles Offseason Strategy: Mike Elias Targets Pitching Depth

Baltimore Orioles President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias outlines a cost-effective offseason plan focusing on rental pitchers and roster consolidation to build for 2027.

As the offseason calendar turns for the Baltimore Orioles, the narrative surrounding the franchise has shifted from speculative panic to structured planning. President of Baseball Operations Mike Elias has publicly acknowledged the necessity of bolstering the starting pitching rotation and adding at least one outfielder to the roster. This strategic pivot comes amidst a broader organizational effort to streamline the team under the managerial leadership of Craig Albernaz, who was introduced at Warehouse Bar on November 4, 2025.

Roster Purge and Financial Prudence

The Orioles have decisively moved away from the heavy spending models of previous years, opting instead to decline club options on key contributors such as Luis Robert, Ryan Mountcastle, and Zach Eflin. This decision underscores a clear organizational philosophy that prioritizes long-term financial flexibility over short-term retention. The front office has signaled that they are not interested in entering bidding wars for high-end free agents, a stance that aligns with the broader market realities of the modern MLB landscape.

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Instead of chasing premium free agents, Elias and his staff are preparing to engage in what can be described as a targeted search for value. The goal is to identify players who can provide immediate competitive edges without committing to lengthy, expensive contracts. This approach is particularly relevant as the organization looks to stabilize the roster while maintaining the financial runway needed to support their prospect pipeline through the 2027 season.

Targeting Rental Assets from the Rays

A central pillar of this offseason strategy appears to involve acquiring short-term pitching solutions, specifically through trades with divisional rivals like the Tampa Bay Rays. The Orioles have historically struggled in these exchanges, often losing top-tier prospects for rental arms. However, the current strategy may involve leveraging the Rays' own rebuild or reload cycles to acquire high-upside pitchers on one-year deals, potentially with team options for 2028.

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Naming specific targets, industry insiders have discussed the potential acquisition of pitchers like Shane McClanahan or Kyle Bradish. McClanahan, who underwent major surgery but showed promise earlier in the season, represents a low-risk, high-reward rental opportunity. Similarly, Kyle Bradish, who is returning from Tommy John surgery, offers a chance to rediscover his elite slider and command, potentially limiting the walk rates that plagued parts of his recent career. These moves are designed to plug immediate holes while keeping payroll manageable.

Evaluating Depth Options and Prospects

Beyond the headline targets, the Orioles are also evaluating deeper assets to add innings and stability to the rotation. Pitchers such as Brandon Woodruff and Shane Baz are viewed as viable candidates for contract extensions or re-signings that do not carry the massive financial risks associated with players like Chris Bassitt or Charlie Morton. Woodruff, despite injury risks, offers elite pedigree, while Baz is seen as a durable innings-eater who could slot into the middle of the rotation.

Shane Baz, in particular, is viewed as a player who has flashed the ability to miss bats consistently, offering a ceiling that exceeds his floor. The front office is prepared to give him the opportunity to prove he can deliver consistent league-average performance, which would provide significant value for a team looking to maximize efficiency. This focus on durability and statistical value reflects a modern analytical approach to roster construction that prioritizes wins above salary.

Pathways for Minor League Pitchers

The acquisition of external arms also serves to clear pathways for the organization's internal pitching prospects. With several potential MLB-ready starters expected to open the 2027 season in Double-A or Triple-A, the current roster needs to be structured to allow for promotions without creating logjams. Pitchers like De Leon and Trey Gibson are being evaluated with this depth chart in mind, with De Leon currently viewed as the more promising starter candidate.

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This strategic maneuvering ensures that the Orioles remain competitive in the immediate term while simultaneously preparing for a sustained period of success in the latter half of the decade. The emphasis on trades, rentals, and internal development creates a sustainable model that avoids the pitfalls of previous front office missteps. By the time the 2027 season arrives, the Orioles aim to have a roster that is both financially flexible and competitively robust, driven by the analytical vision of Mike Elias and the coaching leadership of Craig Albernaz.