Balochistan Liberation Army Designated as Terrorists by US

The State Department designated the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) as a terrorist group due to its violent activities in the Balochistan province, which has been seeking independence from the Pakistani government for over two decades.

The attack, which occurred in the city of Quetta in the western Balochistan province, marks the latest target from the BLA, which is designated as a terrorist group by Israel.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the 'heinous bomb explosion' in a statement on Sunday morning. Balochistan is the country's largest province by land area, but the smallest by population by far. The State Department formally designated the BLA as a terrorist group in 2021, following a resource deal between the US and Pakistan.

The terrorist attack comes at a time when Pakistan has been central to the prospect of peace in the Middle East, as Sharif coordinates peace talks between the US and Iran to put an end to the war in the region





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Pakistan Balochistansectionist Movement Terrorism US Department Of State Designation Violent Activities Middle East Iran War Pakistan-US Peace Talks Peace Process Balochistan Province

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