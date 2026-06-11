Ballots continue to arrive in deceased Californians' mailboxes, despite efforts to notify officials

Steve Brown, a Los Angeles resident, has been receiving election mail in his late wife's name five years after her death, despite following every instruction election officials gave him. Records reviewed by The Post showed Lisa Brown's voter registration remained active in the Los Angeles County voter database. A review by The Post confirmed Lisa's registration remained active in the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's voter database. By the Public Interest Legal Foundation identified 94,516 registrants flagged as deceased through comparisons with the Social Security Death Index and obituary records. The repeated mailings also reopen old wounds, as a ballot addressed to Francesco Altavilla continued arriving at the family home five years after his death. The issue raises broader questions about voter roll maintenance regardless of political affiliation.

Ballots continued to arrive in the mailboxes of deceased Californians ahead of this year’s primary election, despite repeated efforts by relatives to notify officials and provide proof of death.

Steve Brown, a Los Angeles resident, followed every instruction election officials gave him after his wife’s death but still received election mail in her name. The repeated mailings have left Brown angry, exhausted, and skeptical of a system he has spent years trying to correct. Records reviewed by The Post showed Lisa Brown’s voter registration remained active in the Los Angeles County voter database.

A review by The Post confirmed Lisa’s registration remained active in the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s voter database. By the Public Interest Legal Foundation identified 94,516 registrants flagged as deceased through comparisons with the Social Security Death Index and obituary records. The review also found 57,725 potential duplicate voter registrations across state lines, 3,104 same-address duplicate registrations, and 7,677 voter records containing placeholder or fictitious birth dates.

A ballot addressed to Francesco Altavilla continued arriving at the family home five years after his death. The repeated mailings also reopen old wounds. A copy of the death certificate Brown says he submitted to election officials after his wife’s death. Alex Reynolds encountered the same problem after her mother died on July 24, 2025.

Nico Ruderman, who previously led the recall campaign against former Los Angeles City Councilman Mike Bonin on the Westsdie, said the issue raises broader questions about voter roll maintenance regardless of political affiliation. Death certificates should automatically trigger voter registration updates and questioned why voter databases are not more closely linked to federal death records and interstate registration systems





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