Ballon d'Or ceremony to be held in London for the first time

The Ballon d'Or ceremony, which crowns the best football players, will be held in London in October, marking the 70th anniversary of the first award won by English legend Stanley Matthews.

The Ballon d'Or ceremony, which crowns the best football players, will be held in London in October, marking the 70th anniversary of the first award won by English legend Stanley Matthews.

The ceremony, traditionally held in Paris, will be held on October 26. London is also the birthplace of England's all-time leading scorer, Harry Kane, and the Arsenal team, which won its first Premier League title in 22 years and will play for its first Champions League title against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. Brazilian star Neymar is injured and it is unlikely that he will play in the debut of the World Cup.

Harry Kane scored 61 goals in 51 games in a standout season with German champion Bayern Munich. His best career record included 14 goals in the Champions League, where Bayern was eliminated by PSG in the semifinals, and five more with England in a World Cup qualifying group. The men's Ballon d'Or in Paris last year was won by Ousmane Dembélé after PSG won its first Champions League title.

Dembélé scored 19 goals in 39 games with PSG this season and was a starter in just 11 games during the title-winning campaign in Ligue 1. He added seven goals in the Champions League before facing Arsenal, including a crucial goal against Bayern, although he missed five of the six World Cup qualifying games in France due to injury.

The winner of the last three women's Ballons d'Or, Aitana Bonmatí, missed most of the season due to injury and returned at the end of the Barcelona campaign, which won four titles, including another Champions League title against OL Lyonnes on Saturday. The Ballon d'Or voters are a global panel of journalists, each of whom chooses their top 10 from a short list of 30 players presented by France Football, the newspaper L'Equipe and the UEFA





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ballon D'or London Harry Kane Neymar Ousmane Dembélé Aitana Bonmatí

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer Revives Legendary Podracing with Launch in October 2026The first proper Star Wars racing game in over two decades, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, is set to launch on October 6, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Developed by Fuse Games and published by Secret Mode, the title transports players into a high-octane world of repulsorcraft, speeder bikes, landspeeders, and podracing during the New Republic era. Pre-orders are now open for Standard and Deluxe Editions, with the latter offering exclusive vehicles, events, and digital art. The game also marks the return of fan-favorite prequel characters Sebulba and Ben Quadinaros, tapping into the enduring appeal of the Star Wars saga's most thrilling races.

Read more »

Fox Entertainment Studios & Access Entertainment Board October 7 Feature ‘Our Loves’ From Israeli Director Avi Nesher'Our Love', the film from Avi Nesher, has been boarded by Fox, Access Entertainment and Sipur.

Read more »

Hollow Knight: Silksong Physical Edition and Original Game Re-release Dated for October 2026A reliable leaker has revealed a physical release date for Hollow Knight: Silksong alongside a re-release of the original Hollow Knight. Both are scheduled for October 16, 2026, with platform-specific details, included materials, and pricing announced. The Switch 2 versions will be backward compatible with the original Nintendo Switch.

Read more »

Ethereum news: Bit Digital (BTBT) bought ether first time since October before 15% declineThe firm said it purchased 8,568 ether on May 11 at an average price of $2,334. Since then, ETH broke below $2,000, leaving the firm sitting at a $3 million unrealized loss.

Read more »