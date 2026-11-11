Ballard Restaurants Launch Yaku to Cut High Delivery Fees and Challenge Major Apps

Ballard restaurateurs launch Yaku, a local delivery service aiming to lower costs for customers and operators by eliminating high platform fees through a community-focused model.

Ballard restaurant owners have officially launched Yaku, a new local food delivery platform designed to reduce reliance on major national apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. The service debuted on October 29 to provide a more affordable alternative for both neighborhood patrons and small business operators in the Seattle area.

Uttam Mukherjee, co-owner of Spice Waala, initiated the project to offer a cheaper delivery option for the local community. Five Ballard establishments have joined the platform from the start: Spice Waala, Rachel's Bagels and Burritos, Pie Bird Bakeshop, Lil Woody's, and Ballard Pizza Company.

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Customers ordering through the new service pay a single $9.99 delivery fee per order. The pricing structure explicitly excludes additional service charges that are common on other platforms. Mukherjee told My Ballard that rising fees from larger apps had already cut Spice Waala's delivery business in half over the past few years.

The platform requires drivers to be hourly employees who receive full shift wages. Yaku also reimburses these drivers for their mileage costs. Restaurants can join the network for free, and the rules strictly prohibit national chains from participating in the service.

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Fill-in host Mike Lewis, who owns a Seattle restaurant, warned that delivery requires careful planning. He explained that his own pub food establishment does not use any delivery service. Lewis clarified that he does not oppose the major apps, but he believes handling delivery demands a separate operational strategy.

Mike emphasized that successful delivery involves specific methods for food preparation, packaging, and driver pickup. He cited a Los Angeles restaurant where to-go orders account for half of nightly sales. That establishment uses a required gratuity to help boost tips for kitchen staff.

His primary concern involves the loss of control over the meal once it leaves the kitchen. Mike noted that customers typically blame the restaurant, not the driver, when food arrives cold or damaged. He stated that bad reviews often result from transit issues rather than kitchen errors.

Spike O'Neill described the high cost burden that delivery apps place on customers and operators. He noted that service fees can sometimes exceed the actual price of the food. O'Neill shared an example of a Thai restaurant in Shoreline that solved disruption issues by assigning one employee to delivery orders.

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Mike credited restaurants that established separate pickup stations after the pandemic. He argued that dedicating one person to delivery can pay for itself if the kitchen handles the volume. Mike suspects a local service like Yaku could leverage electric bikes to cover short distances efficiently in Seattle.

Spike O'Neill rooted for the new service but expressed a specific concern about its future. He hopes Yaku does not become too successful and lose the benefit of being a local entity. The platform aims to balance cost savings with the personalized nature of neighborhood dining.