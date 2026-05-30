Ballard Light Rail Not Included in Sound Transit Expansion Plans, But Not Dead Yet, Says Board Member

The Sound Transit board has voted to spend $200 billion to expand transportation in the region, but the Ballard light rail was not included in the budgeted projects. Despite this, a Sound Transit board member says the Ballard Light Rail still has a chance and there is a pathway forward to closing the funding gap.

West Seattle , Tacoma and Everett now have light rail extensions on the way, but Ballard didn't make the final cut. The Sound Transit board voted Thursday to spend $200 billion to expand transportation in the region.

Despite being promised to voters originally, the Ballard light rail was not included in the budgeted projects. Seattle, one Sound Transit board member says the Ballard Light Rail still has a chance despite the board voting in an overwhelming majority to exclude it. Dan Strauss is passionate about connecting Ballard to the rest of Seattle. Strauss is a Sound Transit board member and a Seattle City Council member.

He worked to get the Ballard light rail included in the upcoming Sound Transit expansion. The expansion has an expected cost of nearly $200 billion, according to Sound Transit officials. Board chair Dave Somers expressed concerns about the amendment, stating it puts the entire ST3 package at grave risk. The board voted to expand the light rail into Tacoma, Everett and West Seattle; however, Ballard is not funded.

Strauss tells FOX 13 Seattle the Ballard expansion would cost around $7 to $9 billion. The board was able to pass the current plan without any deficit, Sound Transit officials told FOX 13 Seattle. Strauss has proposed three different ways to keep the Ballard light rail project on the rails. He believes there are a couple of years to figure out funding to still have Ballard included in the current plan.

Neighbors in Ballard feel like they have been forgotten. They were really hoping for the light rail to come and are now feeling a little bit of faith has been lost. The Sound Transit board member says there is a pathway to get construction funding to Ballard, they just haven't done it yet. He believes the Ballard light rail is not dead yet and there is a pathway forward to closing the funding gap.

The neighborhood is waiting to see what happens next. The Sound Transit board has made a decision to move forward with the light rail expansion, but Ballard is not included in the plans. The cost of the expansion is expected to be nearly $200 billion. The board chair expressed concerns about the amendment and the impact it will have on the entire ST3 package.

The board was able to pass the current plan without any deficit, but the Ballard light rail was not included in the budgeted projects. The Sound Transit board member says there are a couple of years to figure out funding to still have Ballard included in the current plan. He believes the Ballard light rail is not dead yet and there is a pathway forward to closing the funding gap. The neighborhood is waiting to see what happens next.

The Sound Transit board has made a decision to move forward with the light rail expansion, but Ballard is not included in the plans. The cost of the expansion is expected to be nearly $200 billion. The board chair expressed concerns about the amendment and the impact it will have on the entire ST3 package. The board was able to pass the current plan without any deficit, but the Ballard light rail was not included in the budgeted projects.

The Sound Transit board member says there are a couple of years to figure out funding to still have Ballard included in the current plan. He believes the Ballard light rail is not dead yet and there is a pathway forward to closing the funding gap. The neighborhood is waiting to see what happens next





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