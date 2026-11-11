Ballard Deli Owner Pursues Suspects After Car Rammed During Repeat Burglary

Saleh's Delicatessen owner chased thieves who rammed his car during a second attempted break‑in last Saturday, after a similar robbery two months earlier in September. Community support grows as the owner seeks stronger security measures.

Saleh's Delicatessen, located on NW 80th Street in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, faced a second burglary attempt on Saturday, March 17. Owner Steven Saleh chased the suspects after they rammed his car, echoing a September break‑in that netted the business thousands of dollars in stolen goods.

Second Break‑In at Saleh's Delicatessen

At about 4:30 a.m. on March 17, a black van parked across from the deli's reinforced side door as alleged burglars approached. Saleh recognized the vehicle from the September theft, the same van that had previously stolen a safe, tobacco products, and roughly $14,000 in scratch tickets on Sep. 9. He attempted to confront the suspects, but the driver slammed his car and fled.

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Community Response and Surveillance Evidence

Saleh and his daughter, Iman Saleh, released surveillance footage of both the September and March incidents on social media. The video has drawn strong support from Ballard residents, with many expressing appreciation for the family's courage and offering tips on how they can help. The Salehs are also coordinating with nearby business owners, such as the owner of The Crown cocktail bar, who reported a similar pattern of break‑ins in August and early September.

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Impact on Local Security Measures

In response to the repeated attacks, Steven Saleh has announced plans to improve security at the delicatessen, including new monitoring systems and possibly reinforced doors. Despite the urgency of the situation, the Seattle Police Department has yet to reply to KIRO 7's inquiries about the ongoing investigation. The incident highlights a broader trend of frequent security threats in Seattle's commercial districts, with more than 50 recorded incidents at the King County Courthouse in 2026 alone.

Law Enforcement and Future Actions

While the police remain silent on the progress of the case, the community's vigilance suggests that heightened security protocols may become standard for Seattle businesses facing similar threats. The Salehs' proactive approach-tracking suspect vehicles and sharing footage-serves as a model for other small‑business owners confronting escalating crime in the area.