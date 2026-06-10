Balinese Family's Firefly Conservation Project Combines Ecotourism and Science to Restore Declining Populations

A family in Bali is leading a firefly conservation effort called Bring Back The Light, using ecotourism and organic farming to counteract the effects of urbanization, light pollution, and pesticides on local firefly species.

Indonesia 's firefly populations are declining due to rapid urbanization and increasing light pollution . In Bali , a local family has initiated a conservation project named Bring Back The Light to help these insects recover.

The founder, Wayan Wardika, explains that firefly populations take years to rebound and the early stages of recovery will not immediately produce the spectacular displays seen in places like the Great Smoky Mountains. The project is based in Taro, a highland village north of Ubud, which offers an ideal habitat with rice terraces for semi-aquatic fireflies and forests for terrestrial species.

Since the 1980s, firefly numbers have plummeted, prompting Wardika to launch the initiative in 2020 after returning from work abroad. The project includes a research and breeding lab on his family farm, and it combines scientific efforts with community-based ecotourism. Small groups of visitors can join moonlit tours that include a cooking class and education about the ecological and cultural significance of fireflies, which are considered sacred in Balinese spirituality as symbols of guidance, light, and wisdom.

The initiative also hires young interns from across Indonesia to study firefly larvae and other aspects of entomology. The decline is driven by habitat loss from agricultural conversion, pesticide use, and worsening artificial light. Data shows sky brightness increased by about 10 percent annually between 2011 and 2022.

Additionally, up to 2,500 acres of farmland are lost each year to development, including tourism infrastructure. Intensive rice farming now yields three harvests per year instead of one, increasing pesticide pressure on firefly habitats. To address this, Wardika's family produces organic fertilizer from their livestock to supply local farmers, promoting chemical-free agriculture. Their farm acts as a pilot to demonstrate how sustainable farming and community tourism can coexist with conservation.

The tours also offer insight into traditional Balinese village life, beginning with visits to the breeding lab where biologists nurture fireflies at all life stages. Thousands of semi-aquatic larvae have already been released into protected rice fields, with expectations of population improvement within a few years. The goal is to expand releases within a one-mile radius and eventually beyond. The project has grown to include eight teams across Bali, working to revitalize firefly species in multiple regions





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Firefly Conservation Bali Ecotourism Light Pollution Organic Farming Bring Back The Light Wayan Wardika Indonesia

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