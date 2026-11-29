Bali studio behind Netflix's 'The Ghost and the Gun' on its new soundstage, its film slate and why Indonesia needs a production incentive.

Bali Studio That Rebuilt Postwar Malaya for Netflix’s ‘The Ghost and the Gun’ Sets Sights on International Shoots Bali Studio That Rebuilt Postwar Malaya for Netflix’s ‘The Ghost and the Gun’ Sets Sights on International ShootsA beachfront studio in Bali that built 14 sets to pass for 1948 Malaya now has its soundstage fully up and running, and the Danish entrepreneur behind it wants the island taken seriously as a base for international film and series production.

Indonesian Social Thriller 'A Quiet Sunshine' Speaks Up for Women's Bodily Autonomy at JAFF Market“I didn’t want to establish another production services company that simply brought foreign productions to the island,” Holmgreen tells.

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“I wanted to build a permanent production base capable of attracting international projects, developing Indonesian talent and participating in the financing and creation of content. ” The site combines a soundproofed 30-by-25-meter stage with a 14-meter ceiling, green-screen capability, a backlot for set construction and luxury accommodation for cast and crew. Beaches, forests, cliffs and rice terraces sit close by.