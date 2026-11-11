Balenciaga’s Le City Bag’s Frontal Lobe Has Developed

The iconic bag has officially turned 25.

Balenciaga’s Le City bag, originally designed by Nicolas Ghesquière in 2001, has officially turned 25. A big year for a big bag! Inspired by the classic motorcycle jacket, with its long leather zippers and buckleless design, the Le City bag became a staple in the aughts and beyond, particularly among fashion insiders likeAnd what better way to celebrate the occasion than by bringing together the community that made the bag a phenomenon?

After all, some relationships only strengthen with time, as early Le City collectorstated: “My Balenciaga bags have been with me through every era of my life. They’ve only gotten better with age, and you know what? So have I! ” On November 10, the house launched an exclusive campaign paying tribute to Le City’s past while looking to its future, with Richie and Rachel Sennott among the featured faces.

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The campaign will continue to spotlight well-known Le City devotees across major metropolises including Los Angeles, Paris, and Shanghai, while an accompanying limited-edition collection with artist and collectorwill bring an artistic lens to the anniversary celebration. This 25-piece drop spotlights Hirst’s signature motifs, including multicolored spots, butterfly imagery, and meditative mandalas, resulting in a playful reinterpretation of the Le City silhouette.

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However, if you’ve been eyeing the Le City but aren’t ready to commit to a collaboration piece, the in-line collection also offers 50 colorful options ready to grace the streets.